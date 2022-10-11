With no probate judge, East Hartford cases transferred to other courts

EAST HARTFORD — The judge of probate position in East Hartford has been vacant for six months, leaving the town’s cases to be transferred to other courts until January, when a new judge will fill the post.

Scott Chadwick had held the position and was first elected in 2014. He was elected to a second term in the 5th Probate District, which serves East Hartford, in November 2018.

But his term was cut short when Gov. Ned Lamont nominated Chadwick to serve as a Superior Court judge on April 13.