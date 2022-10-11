Growing up as the child of Dutch and Mexican parents, Ricardo Benavidez never felt like he belonged. As an adult, he’s aiming to change that for the next generations. “Professionally, I advise ultra-high net worth individuals and families in their work to support justice in all its forms — social, environmental, racial, gender and more,” he said. “I work to support grassroots organizing in Indigenous communities, focusing on female empowerment and the right to self-determination. This has manifested in the establishment of a center focused on preserving and advancing traditional wisdom and medical practices, and in the creation of programs where Indigenous women have the chance to gather and share their wisdom around seeds and traditional agriculture with the next generation.”

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO