Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Yadira Garza-Malone
Yadira Garza-Malone is the first Latina director at the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce in over 140 years, and she is using her career to break barriers and pave the way for others. Born in Mexico, Garza-Malone came to the U.S. with her family at age 3. She recognized...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Ciarra Adkins
Ciarra Adkins could not find work in the local legal community for two years. So, she decided to start her own firm. She called the decision “scary” and “discouraging” at the time. Since then, she’s come a long way in the business community. In 2021,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Kimberly Van Driel
Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. Kimberly Van Driel has centered her professional career around the creative development of the city of Grand Rapids. She is the director of public space management for Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. Van Driel said her focus is on diversity, equity, inclusion and justice through urban design, community outreach, events, programming, art and placemaking/placekeeping initiatives.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Brooke Oosterman
Brooke Oosterman is working at the forefront of one of Grand Rapids’ hottest topics — housing. Housing Next works to provide equitable housing in Grand Rapids, an area where rent is high and demand continues to outpace development. As a leader in the housing arena, Oosterman said using...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: John Behrens
John Behrens’ influence in the cider industry reaches around the world. Behrens, founder and president of Farmhaus Cider Co. in Hudsonville, is president of the Michigan Cider Association (MCA) and treasurer of the American Cider Association, and is instrumental in the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition held annually in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Change-Ups: Vongsakoun joins GL Casino
Lam Vongsakoun joined Wayland-based Gun Lake Casino as its vice president of hospitality. Vongsakoun will oversee the current food and beverage operation, and future hotel expansion. Vongsakoun’s experience includes implementing award-winning programs to run multifaceted food and beverage operations at large gaming entertainment resorts in several states. During his career, he has demonstrated an ability to mentor fellow team members and effectively managed salary-level staff while supervising hundreds of team members.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
40 Under 40: This class leads the charge for change
Change is never linear. But often there are recognizable guideposts along the way to indicate change is coming. In its simplest form, change often is marked by a loosely defined path of outcry, debate, negotiation, experimentation and finally action. Looking back on the past dozen or so classes of 40...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Megan Persons
As enrollment equity coordinator, Megan Persons’ eye is on equal opportunity. Since childhood, her mother taught her to embrace growth and change, that she had power and control over her body and mind and that she was safe to be who she was — lessons that Persons carries with her to this day and uses to inform her work as a voice for equitable access in Grand Rapids Public Schools.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 recipient: Ollie Howie
Ollie Howie is a 27-year-old Harvard grad and new Grand Rapids transplant making an impact in the venture capital industry. As the managing director for the New Community Transformation Fund (NCTF), Howie is responsible for guiding the work of the organization to achieve its mission by sourcing deal flow and building relationships with investors and the community.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Cameron Young
Cameron Young never allowed his disability to define him; instead, he has used it as motivation. Young is the digital marketing specialist at Behler-Young, a distributor of residential and commercial HVAC products to licensed mechanical contractors. At Behler-Young, Young is responsible for content creation strategy and execution, e-commerce strategy and...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Jenine Torres
Jenine Torres always has valued nonprofit fundraising. She is the development officer for Grand Rapids Community Foundation (GRCF). She recently helped to launch Somos Comunidad Fund, the first endowed fund of GRCF led by Latinx community members. Torres provides fundraising advice to Somos Comunidad Fund and Our LGBTQ Fund, an...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan advertising industry attracts national attention
A Grand Haven-based advertising agency is making an economic impact in West Michigan. HAVEN | a creative hub is a marketing, messaging and branding firm that has a different model than other companies. Founded by Bill McKendry, HAVEN | a creative hub operates on a “hub model” where it hires individuals and partners with entities including media agencies, production companies and contract companies around the country, in addition to its own 10-member team.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Health system launches new option for open-heart surgery
A team of surgeons is celebrating the opening of a second cardiovascular surgery clinic in Grand Rapids. The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan, a joint operating agreement between Trinity Health Muskegon, Trinity Health Saint Mary’s and University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West), now will have a new option for advanced cardiovascular care in Grand Rapids thanks to a state-of-the-art operating room at UMH-West.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Vugteveen brings light to senior living services
Troy Vugteveen is a pastor’s son, and his career has, through all of its varied facets, always been about humble service to others and sharing the love of Christ. The Christian Living Services/Holland Home president and CEO has been in his position for less than a year, having succeeded Mina Breuker after her retirement in late 2021.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Latricia Trice
Latricia Trice has spent more than a decade climbing up the marketing ladder locally and internationally. She recently became the supervisor of corporate social responsibility at Amway Corporation, where she leads global and domestic social impact strategies, initiatives, programs and partnerships that support health/nutrition and economic empowerment. Trice has led...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Jordoun Eatman
Jordoun Eatman said he approaches his work with a sense of civic responsibility, and his service within the community is a reflection of that mindset. Eatman currently works as the vice president of engagement and inclusion for Experience Grand Rapids, a role that makes him responsible for developing DEI strategies and collaborating with partners to create programs that reflect the bureau’s commitment to providing tourism opportunities for all.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 40 Under 40 award recipient: Ricardo Benavidez
Growing up as the child of Dutch and Mexican parents, Ricardo Benavidez never felt like he belonged. As an adult, he’s aiming to change that for the next generations. “Professionally, I advise ultra-high net worth individuals and families in their work to support justice in all its forms — social, environmental, racial, gender and more,” he said. “I work to support grassroots organizing in Indigenous communities, focusing on female empowerment and the right to self-determination. This has manifested in the establishment of a center focused on preserving and advancing traditional wisdom and medical practices, and in the creation of programs where Indigenous women have the chance to gather and share their wisdom around seeds and traditional agriculture with the next generation.”
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Many are teetering on the edge of homelessness
World Homeless Day was Oct. 10, but instead of talking about people experiencing homelessness, I want to offer you a broader perspective. There’s actually a whole population that’s on the brink of homelessness because of the rising costs associated with living in a popular city like Grand Rapids.
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Consumers Credit Union sponsors new Van Andel Arena restaurant
A credit union in the region is sponsoring a new restaurant and bar space at the Van Andel Arena. Consumers Credit Union recently revealed its new arena partnership with the ConsumersCU Club Restaurant + Bar — formerly known as The Intermission — on the venue’s first floor. The ConsumersCU Club will open its doors at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
