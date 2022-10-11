Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway to Host Fall Foliage Tours Throughout October

Circleville – If you have driven on Court Street in downtown Circleville today you may have seen a change in scenery in the area of Franklin street. Verito properties which owns the building that Richie’s New York Corner Deli is located in at 206 South Court Street erected a large wall scape that depicts several historical buildings in the downtown area, some of which are not with us anymore. Along with the mural the Wallscape will offer an interactive feature that would show drawings and photos of these historic buildings in a video grandstanding Circlevilles Historic Downtown. Words on the wallscape say “My Town. My Health”

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO