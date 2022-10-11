Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway to Host Fall Foliage Tours Throughout October
There are few more picturesque ways to view the changing colors of the leaves than aboard the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway’s Fall Foliage Ride.
The ride, which began in 2021, allows visitors to see the colors of the season in southern Ohio on Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 31.
The ride lasts roughly two hours – departing from the Nelsonville Depot and embarking on a scenic, roundtrip ride to East Logan, through the beautiful Hocking Hills region. On Thursdays and Fridays, one train departs on each day at 1 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, two trains depart each day: one at noon and the other at 2:30 p.m.
The trains are “made up of historic equipment ranging from 1917 to the 1960s” and some will be heated depending on the weather. However, open-air cars are also available for nature lovers to embrace the full fall feeling.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $13 for children and $16 for seniors or members of the military.
Hocking Valley Scenic Railway is located at 33 W. Canal St., Nelsonville. Visit hvsry.org for more information.
