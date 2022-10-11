ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Surveillance video shows brazen theft of ATM in liquor store

In yet another ATM theft in Baltimore City, surveillance video shows the thieves brazenly walk out of a liquor store with the machine. According to investigators, one of the thieves walked to an ATM Thursday night about 20 minutes before closing time at a popular store on Belair Road. Police said they believe the thief only pretended to have trouble with the machine before an accomplice shook it and discovered it was not secure, and they walked out the door with it.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Mount Airy man, Columbia woman win 2022 Baltimore Marathon

Two Marylanders won their respective divisions of the 2022 Baltimore Marathon. >> Weather | What you need to know | Road Closures | Race Winners/Results | FAQs <<. Baltimore's weather on Saturday made for perfect running conditions in the morning with a chilly start in the 40s, going up to the lower 70s later in the day.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police investigate triple shooting in Cherry Hill

Three people were injured Thursday in a shooting in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, city police said. City police said officers responded to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road around 1:40 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. Officers found a 23-year-old man who was shot in both of his...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore City schools puts $400M toward renovating 5 aging schools

More than $400 million will go toward renovating five Baltimore City schools, some of which are among the oldest in the nation. Brick by brick, the district plans to renovate City College, Polytechnic Institute, Western High School, Frederick Douglass High School and the Joseph C. Briscoe Academy. City College was built at the start of the Depression in 1929.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Parents address disruptive behaviors in BCPS during virtual town hall

TOWSON, Md. — Parents have expressed concern that violence among students in Baltimore County Public Schools is getting out of hand, so school officials held a virtual town hall Thursday night. School officials presented data about aggressive behavior in their 174 schools and then answered questions directly from concerned...
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

37 out-of-service school bus routes in Anne Arundel County to resume service Monday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Dozens of school bus routes that have been out of service this school year will start running Monday, Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced Thursday. Some routes that have been out of service will now be served by multiple buses. Starting Monday, seven routes will be able to offer both morning and afternoon service, six will offer only morning service and 17 will offer only afternoon service as follows.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Charly's on Sue Creek wants to be the go-to spot for boaters, Essex community

ESSEX, Md. — A new waterfront restaurant located inside an Essex boating center wants to serve as a destination for boaters and community members alike. Charly's is a new venture by Baltimore restauranteur Ryan Perlberg, who also owns Fells Point staples Stuggy's and Rye. It opened quietly inside the Baltimore Boating Center last month with a grand opening planned for Oct. 21.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Residents upset over illegal dumping site in Edmondson Village

There is a huge garbage dump next to the Edmondson Village community in southwest Baltimore. The heap contains everything from toilets to bedroom furniture. Many residents said they are disgusted about what's going on. There are apartment buildings across the street, a baseball field and a playground nearby, and just out of sight, a few yards away is the illegal dump.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

92-year-old woman dies in Crownsville house fire

CROWNSVILLE, Md. — A 92-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered Wednesday during a house fire in Crownsville. Firefighters pulled Erna Brunchorst from a house in the 700 block of Oser Drive around 1:10 p.m. Brunchorst was flown to the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where she later died, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
CROWNSVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

From radio to racing: Talk show host participates in Baltimore Running Festival

Kaye Wise Whitehead is an award-winning Baltimore radio talk show host and activist. But Saturday, Whitehead will trade in her microphone for sneakers. For the first time, Whitehead is participating in the Baltimore Running Festival's "BaltiMORON-A-Thon." That's where runners do the 5K at 7:30 a.m. and then do the half marathon a little more than two hours later. That's a total of 16.2 miles.
BALTIMORE, MD

