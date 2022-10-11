In yet another ATM theft in Baltimore City, surveillance video shows the thieves brazenly walk out of a liquor store with the machine. According to investigators, one of the thieves walked to an ATM Thursday night about 20 minutes before closing time at a popular store on Belair Road. Police said they believe the thief only pretended to have trouble with the machine before an accomplice shook it and discovered it was not secure, and they walked out the door with it.

