Texas State

News Channel 25

Chilly morning gives way to nice afternoon in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to some chilly temperatures in Central Texas this morning! Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The dry air will make it feel pleasant, but that will be replaced by more humidity overnight. Expect a warmer and...
News Channel 25

Summer-like Into The Weekend

25 WEATHER — Summer isn't done with us yet. We aren't going to hit 100° Friday and Saturday, but we will still be well above normal in the low to mid 90s. Other than a few clouds, we should have plenty of sunshine! It's still pool weather around here.
News Channel 25

More seasonable Thursday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following a historic weather day in Central Texas, I don't expect history to repeat itself. We'll actually see cooler air work in today as highs will hang around the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. With drier air pouring in, it will feel more like the mid 80s. We'll have to monitor for fire weather concerns as the breezes and dry air will lead to a very high fire danger across Central Texas.
KVUE

Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
News Channel 25

HISTORIC WEATHER DAY

25 WEATHER — It was a scorcher Wednesday afternoon! Our official high was 100°. That is the latest we have ever seen 100° in a calendar year. The old record was October 4th back in 1983. We should see a weak cold front bring us down a bit over the next 24 hours. There is a slight chance of storms along the front down in the Brazos Valley this evening, but most of us will likely remain dry. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s behind the front. Highs Thursday under mostly sunny skies will be in the upper 80s to near 90°.
easttexasradio.com

Hazardous Weather Outlook

The forecast indicates 1-3 inches of rain from central New Mexico to the central Texas coast. However, within this zone, double that amount of rain is likely. The rainfall will help boost water levels in some reservoirs and rivers that have been dwindling. Too much of a good thing is possible as well.
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
Mystery Surrounds Nighttime Texas Tree Trimmer Neighbors Call 'Edward Scissorhands'

A Fort Worth resident said he thought a storm had removed branches from trees in his yard before his wife told him, "Oh no, that's Edward Scissorhands" A mystery man is trimming trees late at night in a Texas neighborhood — and not everybody is a fan. The stealthy pruner, nicknamed "Edward Scissorhands" by neighbors, has been caught on several home surveillance cameras in Fort Worth, according to CBS News DFW. The outlet reported the man is usually seen around 3 a.m. accompanied by a dog.  "I was talking to my wife Emily...
