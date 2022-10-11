Read full article on original website
Chilly morning gives way to nice afternoon in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to some chilly temperatures in Central Texas this morning! Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The dry air will make it feel pleasant, but that will be replaced by more humidity overnight. Expect a warmer and...
Summer-like Into The Weekend
25 WEATHER — Summer isn't done with us yet. We aren't going to hit 100° Friday and Saturday, but we will still be well above normal in the low to mid 90s. Other than a few clouds, we should have plenty of sunshine! It's still pool weather around here.
More seasonable Thursday in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — Following a historic weather day in Central Texas, I don't expect history to repeat itself. We'll actually see cooler air work in today as highs will hang around the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. With drier air pouring in, it will feel more like the mid 80s. We'll have to monitor for fire weather concerns as the breezes and dry air will lead to a very high fire danger across Central Texas.
Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast
AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
HISTORIC WEATHER DAY
25 WEATHER — It was a scorcher Wednesday afternoon! Our official high was 100°. That is the latest we have ever seen 100° in a calendar year. The old record was October 4th back in 1983. We should see a weak cold front bring us down a bit over the next 24 hours. There is a slight chance of storms along the front down in the Brazos Valley this evening, but most of us will likely remain dry. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s behind the front. Highs Thursday under mostly sunny skies will be in the upper 80s to near 90°.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
The forecast indicates 1-3 inches of rain from central New Mexico to the central Texas coast. However, within this zone, double that amount of rain is likely. The rainfall will help boost water levels in some reservoirs and rivers that have been dwindling. Too much of a good thing is possible as well.
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Drought expected to draw more pests, fewer fall colors to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The state’s drought is bringing some unwelcome visitors to Central Texas. Due to the stress it has taken on trees, experts say Central Texans can expect to see more pests...and less fall colors this year. “Drought has a lot of effects on trees that are...
394 million birds will migrate over Central Texas Thursday, tracker says
These birds migrate under the cover of darkness.
MAPS: Thousands of birds flying over Central Texas skies
On Wednesday and Thursday, thousands of birds will migrate through Central Texas and Austin to get to warmer locations as temperatures drop.
Texas heat index could soon surpass 120 degrees, study finds
A recent report published by the First Street Foundation found soon the heat index could surpass 125 degrees in much of Texas. The study was first reported by our media partners with the Texas Tribune. The increase in the heat index is a result of climate change.
