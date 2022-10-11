ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Drake Maye leads the Heels in narrow 38-35 win over Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels escaped a road scare on Saturday night at Duke, rallying late in the fourth quarter to get a big 38-31 win. The win moves UNC to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in ACC play, an early edge in the coastal division race. UNC started the game with the ball and did quick work, putting three on the board in just 1:42 seconds. Duke answered back on the next drive with running back Jordan Waters finding the end-zone, capping off a 75-yard drive. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye got UNC back in the lead with a 10-yard touchdown...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Mitch Albom: Michigan football passes toughest test (so far) with flying colors

Good news, Mom and Dad. They passed their midterms! In their first true test of this 2022 football season, the Michigan Wolverines aced the run section, aced the pass section, aced the tackling section and finally — though not without some struggle — aced the scoring section. True, for a moment there Saturday, it looked like Michigan would turn in 1,000 pages of work and still fail the exam. They dominated Penn State in every phase of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Memphis tiger fans celebrate first Basketball Block Party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tiger basketball fans got hyped up for the 2022-2023 season Saturday afternoon at the first-ever Memphis Basketball Block Party. The event replaced Memphis Madness, the annual pep rally in favor of a new on-campus event where fans were introduced to the men and women’s basketball teams for the upcoming season.
MEMPHIS, TN

