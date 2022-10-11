Read full article on original website
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 8
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll College football rankings: Predicting the ...
Drake Maye leads the Heels in narrow 38-35 win over Duke
The North Carolina Tar Heels escaped a road scare on Saturday night at Duke, rallying late in the fourth quarter to get a big 38-31 win. The win moves UNC to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in ACC play, an early edge in the coastal division race. UNC started the game with the ball and did quick work, putting three on the board in just 1:42 seconds. Duke answered back on the next drive with running back Jordan Waters finding the end-zone, capping off a 75-yard drive. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye got UNC back in the lead with a 10-yard touchdown...
New York high schooler continues to play football after two-year battle with cancer
JERICHO, N.Y. — A New York high school senior refused to let his cancer battle keep him from suiting up for the big game. Two years ago, Brandt Morgan was a star JV quarterback who led his team and was considered an up-and-coming athlete at Jericho High School, his coach Greg Berry told CBS News.
Mitch Albom: Michigan football passes toughest test (so far) with flying colors
Good news, Mom and Dad. They passed their midterms! In their first true test of this 2022 football season, the Michigan Wolverines aced the run section, aced the pass section, aced the tackling section and finally — though not without some struggle — aced the scoring section. True, for a moment there Saturday, it looked like Michigan would turn in 1,000 pages of work and still fail the exam. They dominated Penn State in every phase of...
Guardians score three runs in ninth to put Yankees on brink of elimination
The Yankees were up 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Cleveland Guardians continued to scratch and claw and scored three in the ninth to win.
Memphis tiger fans celebrate first Basketball Block Party
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tiger basketball fans got hyped up for the 2022-2023 season Saturday afternoon at the first-ever Memphis Basketball Block Party. The event replaced Memphis Madness, the annual pep rally in favor of a new on-campus event where fans were introduced to the men and women’s basketball teams for the upcoming season.
