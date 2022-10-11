The North Carolina Tar Heels escaped a road scare on Saturday night at Duke, rallying late in the fourth quarter to get a big 38-31 win. The win moves UNC to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in ACC play, an early edge in the coastal division race. UNC started the game with the ball and did quick work, putting three on the board in just 1:42 seconds. Duke answered back on the next drive with running back Jordan Waters finding the end-zone, capping off a 75-yard drive. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye got UNC back in the lead with a 10-yard touchdown...

