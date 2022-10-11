ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Stateline

California Legalizes Human Composting

Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed into law a bill that will allow human composting, a “green burial” option that is slowly gaining recognition. California is the fifth state to legalize the practice, following Colorado, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. Under the law, human composting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stateline

States Return Indigenous Oral Histories to Tribal Control

There are more than 600 oral history recordings housed where Lina Ortega is an associate curator for the Western History Collections at the University of Oklahoma Libraries. Ortega speaks limited Seminole, one of the languages heard on the recordings. But while reviewing an ordinary tribal government meeting from 1969, she kept hearing a name she knew.
POLITICS
Stateline

Prison Staff Shortages Take Toll on Guards, Incarcerated People

HOUSTON — The pay is rising — but so are average temperatures, and because many of the workplaces are not air-conditioned, toiling for this employer often means broiling in the Texas heat. The job is stable and recession-proof but also potentially dangerous, with an ever-present threat of violence.
TEXAS STATE
Stateline

Biden Joins State Leaders Backing Push for Floating Wind Turbines

The Biden administration is betting big on floating wind turbines — a technology that is still in its infancy — to be a significant part of the nation’s transition to renewable energy. The White House announced last week that it is aiming to deploy 15 gigawatts of floating offshore wind capacity by 2035, enough to power about 5 million homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Stateline

Losing a Home for Unpaid Taxes Often Means Losing Your Equity, Too

Last year, Massachusetts Democratic state Reps. Tommy Vitolo and Jeff Roy saw a newspaper story about two brothers in their state who had almost lost their home due to unpaid property taxes. That was followed by another article this year featuring a New Bedford woman, recovering from COVID-19, who slept in her car when her home was taken for the same reason.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Stateline

Privacy, Stigma May Keep Workers From Using Abortion Travel Benefits

Stateline coverage on how states are either protecting or curbing access to abortions. Several major corporations, from Amazon to Walmart, are promising to pay travel expenses for employees and family members who must leave their home states to receive a legal abortion. But experts who advise those companies say their...
TRAVEL
Stateline

California Leads the World in Testing Drinking Water for Microplastics

You are drinking microplastics. Miniscule fragments of deteriorated plastic from bottles, bags and other products are in the deepest depths of the ocean, in the Antarctic and Arctic, and in countless rivers and lakes. Now, these specks — some less than 5 millimeters and others only visible by microscopes — are in the drinking water of millions of Americans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stateline

Many Patients Can’t Afford Health Costs Even With Insurance

The number of Americans with health insurance has climbed to historic highs during the COVID-19 pandemic, but within that silver lining is a darker hue. Many Americans have policies that only provide limited financial protection, to the point that many patients report forgoing needed medical care or prescriptions to avoid being hit with punishing out-of-pocket costs.
HEALTH
Stateline

Stateline

ABOUT

Stateline provides daily reporting and analysis on trends in state policy.

 https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline

