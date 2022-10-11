Read full article on original website
California Legalizes Human Composting
Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed into law a bill that will allow human composting, a “green burial” option that is slowly gaining recognition. California is the fifth state to legalize the practice, following Colorado, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. Under the law, human composting...
California Takes Leading Edge on Climate Laws. Others Could Follow.
California has enacted an ambitious package of legislation to aggressively combat the climate crisis — a bold move by the world’s fifth-largest economy that could inspire action in other states. Three years into a drought that is exacerbating wildfires and forcing limits on water consumption, California Democratic Gov....
States Look to Help Tenants Pay for Air Conditioning as Climate Warms
As an intense heat wave scorched Oregon in the summer of 2021, state Sen. Kayse Jama, a Democrat from Portland, knew people were literally dying from the heat. About 100 Oregonians passed away from heat-related causes, mostly low-income, older apartment-dwellers. About a quarter of the people who died lived in his district.
Carrots for Carrots: States Promote Buying Local for School Lunches
For millions of school students, the answer may be fresh lettuce and tomatoes, apples and carrots grown by nearby farmers, or, in a few states, fresh lamb or haddock, raised or caught locally. Local foods, once rare on school lunch trays, are gradually becoming more available in school cafeterias as...
States Return Indigenous Oral Histories to Tribal Control
There are more than 600 oral history recordings housed where Lina Ortega is an associate curator for the Western History Collections at the University of Oklahoma Libraries. Ortega speaks limited Seminole, one of the languages heard on the recordings. But while reviewing an ordinary tribal government meeting from 1969, she kept hearing a name she knew.
Minus the Politics, Migrants Often Use Buses, Planes to Reach Shelter
Despite some Republican governors using migrant buses to try to embarrass Democrats, transportation for migrants from border areas to places where they can find shelter may be an important part of handling an unprecedented crush of asylum seekers. Providing bus and plane tickets is a longstanding method used by local...
Nevada's Public Health Insurance Option Could Bring More Than $1B in Savings
Nevada’s soon-to-be-launched public health option could generate between $344 million and $464 million in savings in its first five years and would help lower health insurance premiums and reduce the rate of Nevadans without health insurance, according to a new state report. In 2021, the Nevada legislature passed a...
Prison Staff Shortages Take Toll on Guards, Incarcerated People
HOUSTON — The pay is rising — but so are average temperatures, and because many of the workplaces are not air-conditioned, toiling for this employer often means broiling in the Texas heat. The job is stable and recession-proof but also potentially dangerous, with an ever-present threat of violence.
Biden Joins State Leaders Backing Push for Floating Wind Turbines
The Biden administration is betting big on floating wind turbines — a technology that is still in its infancy — to be a significant part of the nation’s transition to renewable energy. The White House announced last week that it is aiming to deploy 15 gigawatts of floating offshore wind capacity by 2035, enough to power about 5 million homes.
Losing a Home for Unpaid Taxes Often Means Losing Your Equity, Too
Last year, Massachusetts Democratic state Reps. Tommy Vitolo and Jeff Roy saw a newspaper story about two brothers in their state who had almost lost their home due to unpaid property taxes. That was followed by another article this year featuring a New Bedford woman, recovering from COVID-19, who slept in her car when her home was taken for the same reason.
Privacy, Stigma May Keep Workers From Using Abortion Travel Benefits
Stateline coverage on how states are either protecting or curbing access to abortions. Several major corporations, from Amazon to Walmart, are promising to pay travel expenses for employees and family members who must leave their home states to receive a legal abortion. But experts who advise those companies say their...
California Leads the World in Testing Drinking Water for Microplastics
You are drinking microplastics. Miniscule fragments of deteriorated plastic from bottles, bags and other products are in the deepest depths of the ocean, in the Antarctic and Arctic, and in countless rivers and lakes. Now, these specks — some less than 5 millimeters and others only visible by microscopes — are in the drinking water of millions of Americans.
Doctors Prescribe Healthy Meals to Keep Patients Out of the Hospital
Meals on Wheels had been delivering healthy meals to thousands of older adults in Portland, Oregon, for more than 50 years when a local hospital asked whether the group could cook similar meals for patients leaving the hospital after acute bouts of diabetes, heart disease and other chronic illnesses. The...
Expect More EV Charging Stations as States Tap into Federal Dollars
When Colorado Department of Transportation officials recently learned that their plan to expand a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the state had gotten federal approval, it was welcome news. It means that Colorado will get access to $57 million in federal money over five years to broaden its...
Many Patients Can’t Afford Health Costs Even With Insurance
The number of Americans with health insurance has climbed to historic highs during the COVID-19 pandemic, but within that silver lining is a darker hue. Many Americans have policies that only provide limited financial protection, to the point that many patients report forgoing needed medical care or prescriptions to avoid being hit with punishing out-of-pocket costs.
