Texas Moves Up Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings

The Texas Longhorns have won two straight Big 12 games as they enter this weekend's home contest with Iowa State.

The Texas Longhorns beat the Oklahoma Sooners and moved up one spot in the Longhorns Country/Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 6.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country , Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review vote.

The Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) shut out the Sooners, 49-0, in their annual rivalry game in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The win sent Oklahoma to its third straight loss and avenged Texas’ loss to OU from a year ago. The Longhorns moved up from No. 6 last week to No. 5 this week.

The Longhorns are preparing to host Iowa State on Saturday at 11 a.m. central.

The Week 6 results included Oklahoma State beating Texas Tech, 41-31; TCU beating Kansas, 38-31; Kansas State beating Iowa State, 10-9; and Texas beating Oklahoma, 49-0.

The Week 7 schedule is set. On Thursday, Baylor is on the road at West Virginia starting at 6 p.m. central. On Saturday, the 11 a.m. central games include No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma and Iowa State at No. 22 Texas. Then at 2:30 p.m. central, No. 7 Oklahoma State faces No. 13 TCU in Fort Worth.

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 6 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0) (4) — 48 points (Last Week: 1)

2. TCU (5-0, 2-0) (1) — 41 points (Last Week: 4)

3. Kansas State (5-1, 3-0) — 40 points (Last Week: 2)

4. Kansas (5-1, 2-1) — 35 points (Last Week: 3)

5. Texas (4-2, 2-1) — 33 points (Last Week: 6)

6. Baylor (3-2, 1-1) — 24 points (Last Week: 5)

7. Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2) — 23 points (Last Week: 7)

8. Oklahoma (7) (3-3, 0-3) — 13 points (Last Week: 8)

9. Iowa State (3-3, 0-3) — 10 points (Last Week: 9)

10. West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) — 8 points (Last Week: 10)

The poll is voted on by the staffs of Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review

