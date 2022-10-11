Read full article on original website
West Virginia officials eye new Omicron variants
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Reported cases of COVID-19 have declined in recent days in West Virginia, but public health officials are looking to Europe to see what might be next in the U.S. and, eventually, West Virginia. Throughout the pandemic, Western Europe has often served as a harbinger...
West Virginia Auditor JB McCuskey: New law will help clean up communities
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The State Auditor’s Office maintains that its new role in selling delinquent tax properties will aid communities plagued with vacant, dilapidated structures. Previously, counties conducted their own sale of properties that had gone delinquent from property tax nonpayment. Those who had allowed their properties to...
Progress on W.Va. federally funded broadband projects ongoing
CHARLESTON – West Virginia is making progress on broadband projects funded by federal COVID-19 and infrastructure dollars according to state economic development officials Thursday. The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council received an update on various projects Thursday morning in a virtual monthly meeting.
Ascend's remote workers help elevate state tourism
The pandemic changed the ways people work. Over the past year, Ascend West Virginia has taken advantage of that change to attract remote workers to the state. Two years ago, Jordan Hyde didn’t think much of West Virginia. That isn’t to say she had a low opinion of the state.
Starter home market almost nonexistent after 7% mortgage rates loom in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again toward the end of last month in another attempt to help curb inflation. As always, one of the most heavily impacted areas following a raise of those rates is the housing market.
Liberty volleyball goes 2-1 in quad at St. Marys
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty volleyball lost to Ritchie County and defeated host St. Marys and Calhoun County on Saturday in a quad match. The Mountaineers lost their first match in straight sets to Ritchie, 25-15, 25-17. They bounced back to defeat St. Marys 25-16, 25-21, then knocked off Calhoun 25-22, 25-14.
West Virginia Gov. Justice, lawmakers continue to debate Amendment 2 and his new vehicle tax rebate program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A tax credit Gov. Jim Justice proposed earlier this week on the vehicle tangible personal property taxes residents and corporations pay to counties annually is receiving pushback from supporters of a constitutional amendment that would allow those same taxes to be eliminated in the future. Justice...
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that...
Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he was apparently searching for another victim, police said. Acting on tips and police work, investigators tracked and watched a man and stopped him in...
