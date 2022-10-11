ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WVNews

West Virginia officials eye new Omicron variants

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Reported cases of COVID-19 have declined in recent days in West Virginia, but public health officials are looking to Europe to see what might be next in the U.S. and, eventually, West Virginia. Throughout the pandemic, Western Europe has often served as a harbinger...
WVNews

West Virginia Auditor JB McCuskey: New law will help clean up communities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The State Auditor’s Office maintains that its new role in selling delinquent tax properties will aid communities plagued with vacant, dilapidated structures. Previously, counties conducted their own sale of properties that had gone delinquent from property tax nonpayment. Those who had allowed their properties to...
WVNews

Progress on W.Va. federally funded broadband projects ongoing

CHARLESTON – West Virginia is making progress on broadband projects funded by federal COVID-19 and infrastructure dollars according to state economic development officials Thursday. The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council received an update on various projects Thursday morning in a virtual monthly meeting.
WVNews

Ascend's remote workers help elevate state tourism

The pandemic changed the ways people work. Over the past year, Ascend West Virginia has taken advantage of that change to attract remote workers to the state. Two years ago, Jordan Hyde didn’t think much of West Virginia. That isn’t to say she had a low opinion of the state.
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

Liberty volleyball goes 2-1 in quad at St. Marys

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty volleyball lost to Ritchie County and defeated host St. Marys and Calhoun County on Saturday in a quad match. The Mountaineers lost their first match in straight sets to Ritchie, 25-15, 25-17. They bounced back to defeat St. Marys 25-16, 25-21, then knocked off Calhoun 25-22, 25-14.
WVNews

Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that...
WVNews

Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he was apparently searching for another victim, police said. Acting on tips and police work, investigators tracked and watched a man and stopped him in...
