WVNews
Maradona 'Hand of God' World Cup ball to be auctioned
The ball used when Diego Maradona scored his “Hand of God” goal against England at the 1986 World Cup has been put up for auction by the Tunisian referee who was in charge of the game and missed soccer's most famous handball. Graham Budd Auctions said Thursday that...
WVNews
Griezmann lifts Atlético to 3rd after win at Bilbao
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Finally free to play as many minutes as his coach wants, Antoine Griezmann scored to help Atlético Madrid win at Athletic Bilbao 1-0 and move ahead of the Basque club into third place in the Spanish league on Saturday. Griezmann was set up by...
UEFA・
WVNews
Wolves move out of EPL drop zone and leave Forest bottom
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton Wanderers moved out of the English Premier League relegation zone and left Nottingham Forest there after a Ruben Neves penalty separated the two strugglers by 1-0 on Saturday. Neves converted from the spot after 56 minutes at Molineux to secure the manager-less home team...
Richarlison facing nervous wait to learn if injury will ruin World Cup dream
Tottenham forward Richarlison faces a nervous wait to discover if his World Cup hopes are over after he sustained a calf injury in Saturday’s win against Everton.The Brazilian was forced off in the 52nd minute of a 2-0 victory over his former club, which was secured thanks to second-half goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.Richarlison limped off the pitch and was later seen on crutches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.During an interview with ESPN Brasil, the 25-year-old was tearful as he reflected on the possibility that his goal of wearing the Selecao number nine shirt at a World Cup may...
RELATED PEOPLE
WVNews
Shields beats Marshall to become undisputed world champ
LONDON (AP) — Claressa Shields avenged her only career defeat when she beat Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision and became the undisputed women's world middleweight champion on Saturday. Shields lost to Marshall in their amateur days in 2012 but, in a stunning bout at a sold-out 02 Arena, Shields...
WVNews
Uihlein leads LIV Golf in Jeddah by 1 shot from Koepka
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Peter Uihlein takes a one-shot lead going into the final day of the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah after a 7-under 63 in the second round on Saturday. The American made seven birdies and one eagle to compensate for a double bogey on...
GOLF・
Is Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch El Clasico
Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in the first El Clasico of the season.The two rivals are level on points at the top of La Liga after eight games.Barcelona have conceded just once in the league so far, but suffered another major Champions League set-back in midweek with a 3-3 home draw against Inter Milan leaving hope of progression from the group slim.Carlo Ancelotti’s hosts, held by Shakthar Donetsk on Tuesday evening, have been in middling form but will recognise an opportunity to strike a potentially significant early blow in the race for the title.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
UEFA・
Is Liverpool vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Erling Haaland will look to score in a 11th match in a row as his Manchester City side face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League today.City edged Liverpool to the title last season but Haaland’s arrival in England has heralded a much different campaign so far, with Pep Guardiola’s champions already leading Liverpool by 13 points in the table.Haaland has scored a stunning 15 goals in nine Premier League games so far and was rested in midweek as City were held to a 0-0 draw by Copenhagen in the Champions League.Liverpool found some much needed confidence as they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Pep Guardiola will not give up on a Liverpool title challenge
“The table didn't ever play the game,” was Pep Guardiola’s response when his attention was drawn to the 13-point gap between Manchester City and the side that he still considers to be their closest challengers. Jurgen Klopp may no longer believe that Liverpool are capable of contesting a Premier League title race this season but his greatest rival does. “The opinion I have about this team, nothing changed because of the situation in the table,” Guardiola insisted. “Not one second.”Guardiola and Klopp are not only the two coaches that have defined English football’s last half-decade. Since Sean Dyche’s dismissal...
WVNews
Man United player Greenwood charged with attempted rape
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Saturday. Greenwood, aged 21, is due to appear in court on Monday facing three counts relating to the same woman.
WVNews
AP source: Warriors, Poole finalizing $140M, 4-year deal
Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors are finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Saturday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed. ESPN first reported the agreement.
