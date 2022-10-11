Tigers Fall in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

Missouri gets the week off to reflect and recalibrate after losing their first three conference games.

The Missouri Tigers lost to the Florida Gators and dropped two spots in the Mizzou Sports Talk/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 6’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies , Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

Missouri (2-4, 0-3 in SEC) fell to the Gators, 24-17. With the loss, the Tigers fell from No. 11 last week to No. 13 this week.

Missouri is off this week.

The Georgia Bulldogs returned to the top of the rankings, garnering all five first-place votes.

Week 6 SEC results included Alabama beating Texas A&M, 24-20; Georgia beating Auburn, 42-10; Tennessee beating LSU, 40-13; Ole Miss beating Vanderbilt, 52-28; South Carolina beating Kentucky, 24-14; Mississippi State beating Arkansas, 40-17; and Florida beating Missouri, 24-17

The Week 7 schedule is set. The 11 a.m. central game will beat Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss. The 2:30 p.m. central games are Vanderbilt, No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee and BYU at Arkansas. The 6 p.m. central game is LSU at Florida. And, the 6:30 p.m. central game is No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 6 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (6-0, 3-0) (5) — 70 points (Last week: 2)

2. Alabama (6-0, 3-0) — 65 points (Last week: 1)

3. Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) — 61 points (Last week: 3)

4. Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0) — 55 points (Last week: 4)

5. Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1) — 50 points (Last week: 6)

6. Kentucky (4-2, 1-2) — 45 points (Last week: 5)

7. LSU (4-2, 2-1) — 33 points (Last week: 7)

8. Florida (4-2, 1-2) — 32 points (Last week: T8)

9. Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2) — 30 points (Last week: 10)

10. Arkansas (3-3, 1-3) — 28 points (Last week: T8)

11. South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) — 25 points (Last week: 12)

12. Auburn (3-3, 1-2) — 14 points (Last week: 13)

13. Missouri (2-4, 0-3) — 11 points (Last week: 11)

14. Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-3) — 8 points (Last week: 14)

