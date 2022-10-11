Read full article on original website
Essence
Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight
Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
WVNews
West Virginia officials eye new Omicron variants
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Reported cases of COVID-19 have declined in recent days in West Virginia, but public health officials are looking to Europe to see what might be next in the U.S. and, eventually, West Virginia. Throughout the pandemic, Western Europe has often served as a harbinger...
WBTV
Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar face at both the local and national political level on behalf of North Carolina has passed away. Dr. Ada Fisher, a former Salisbury physician, was 74. “Dr. Ada Fisher was an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution who fought harder than anyone to support...
Fact check: A closer look at the ‘6 criminal charges’ Bo Hines faced
There's a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race -- and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.
This smaller North Carolina city earned a big spot on a national list. Here’s why
“Good things come in small packages.”
Black & pink residue in ice machine: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 11)
Also this week, one Raleigh restaurant lacked “a clearly defined or discernable date marking process” for foods.
WVNews
West Virginia Auditor JB McCuskey: New law will help clean up communities
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The State Auditor’s Office maintains that its new role in selling delinquent tax properties will aid communities plagued with vacant, dilapidated structures. Previously, counties conducted their own sale of properties that had gone delinquent from property tax nonpayment. Those who had allowed their properties to...
This Is North Carolina's Most Notorious Serial Killer
Insider compiled a list of the most infamous serial killer in each state.
Students mourn the loss of Johnson & Wales classmate killed by coach bus in North Carolina
CMPD says they've charged the bus driver, 35-year-old Dominique Massey, with Failure to Yield the Right of Way and Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle.
Major update expected on Greensboro teen’s 5-year battle with amnesia
Wednesday marks 5 years since everything changed for Caitlin Little, then a precocious athlete at Southeast Guilford High School.
whqr.org
Contractors banned in North Carolina after scamming Florence victims and elderly customers
That’s according to attorney general Josh Stein, who won the bans, along with civil penalties, in court. One contractor was Dennis L. Daugherty, Jr., who owns the North Carolina-based company Green Lantern Roofing and Restoration LLC. Representatives from the company went door to door after Hurricane Florence, falsely claiming the company had a contractor’s license and dozens of workers ready to begin.
kiss951.com
Two Of The Safest Cities In The Country Are In North Carolina
Safety can apply to a multitude of things these days. You have physical safety, financial safety, job security, safety, on the roads, etc. Your safety can be threatened in so many ways. But you want to feel safe. So what do you do? Well for starters you want to settle down in an area where you feel safe. Whether that’s a gated community or an area with a low crime rate, it all depends on your risk tolerance. If you live in North Carolina what are the safest cities you can settle in? The good news is that two NC cities are among the top 15 safest in the country. This is according to a new study by WalletHub.
Wanted: Duo steals $25K+ worth of jewelry from North Carolina store
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects who stole over $25,000 worth of jewelry in a smash-and-grab job in Matthews are wanted, Matthews Police said Tuesday. Officers released surveillance video of the two suspects entering the unnamed store and said that while the woman browsed the store, the man pried open the jewelry counter […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina City No. 1 On Best Cities To Drive In List
A major North Carolina city has topped a list of the best cities to drive in. Yes, somehow that is true. And as a former resident of that city and frequent visitor, I have questions. But it’s not just that. Two other North Carolina cities also made the top 10 of this list. Apparently, we have it better than we all think! Though as many people as I see running red lights on a daily basis in Charlotte I’d have to challenge that.
WVNews
Progress on W.Va. federally funded broadband projects ongoing
CHARLESTON – West Virginia is making progress on broadband projects funded by federal COVID-19 and infrastructure dollars according to state economic development officials Thursday. The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council received an update on various projects Thursday morning in a virtual monthly meeting.
Harris Jewelry lawsuit update: Website created for North Carolina victims to file for refund
The more than 6,000 servicemembers in North Carolina who fell victim to a national jewelry scheme can now get a refund.
North Carolina Man 'In Shock' After $1 Million Lottery Win
The lucky winner plans to use his new prize to pay for his upcoming wedding.
WVNews
Starter home market almost nonexistent after 7% mortgage rates loom in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again toward the end of last month in another attempt to help curb inflation. As always, one of the most heavily impacted areas following a raise of those rates is the housing market.
‘He may have not survived’: Winston-Salem parents detail twins’ NICU journey
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — For Ben and Leslie Branch Bloodworth, 2019 featured quite a high note. “The lows are low, but the highs are even higher,” Leslie said. About mid-way through the year, the couple learned their family was growing. “I was ecstatic, we were trying for quite a long time,” Ben added. […]
WXII 12
Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!
BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
