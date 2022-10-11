ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Essence

Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight

Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
RALEIGH, NC
WVNews

West Virginia officials eye new Omicron variants

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Reported cases of COVID-19 have declined in recent days in West Virginia, but public health officials are looking to Europe to see what might be next in the U.S. and, eventually, West Virginia. Throughout the pandemic, Western Europe has often served as a harbinger...
PUBLIC HEALTH
North Carolina State
Durham, NC
WVNews

West Virginia Auditor JB McCuskey: New law will help clean up communities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The State Auditor’s Office maintains that its new role in selling delinquent tax properties will aid communities plagued with vacant, dilapidated structures. Previously, counties conducted their own sale of properties that had gone delinquent from property tax nonpayment. Those who had allowed their properties to...
POLITICS
whqr.org

Contractors banned in North Carolina after scamming Florence victims and elderly customers

That’s according to attorney general Josh Stein, who won the bans, along with civil penalties, in court. One contractor was Dennis L. Daugherty, Jr., who owns the North Carolina-based company Green Lantern Roofing and Restoration LLC. Representatives from the company went door to door after Hurricane Florence, falsely claiming the company had a contractor’s license and dozens of workers ready to begin.
ECONOMY
kiss951.com

Two Of The Safest Cities In The Country Are In North Carolina

Safety can apply to a multitude of things these days. You have physical safety, financial safety, job security, safety, on the roads, etc. Your safety can be threatened in so many ways. But you want to feel safe. So what do you do? Well for starters you want to settle down in an area where you feel safe. Whether that’s a gated community or an area with a low crime rate, it all depends on your risk tolerance. If you live in North Carolina what are the safest cities you can settle in? The good news is that two NC cities are among the top 15 safest in the country. This is according to a new study by WalletHub.
POLITICS
WBTW News13

Wanted: Duo steals $25K+ worth of jewelry from North Carolina store

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects who stole over $25,000 worth of jewelry in a smash-and-grab job in Matthews are wanted, Matthews Police said Tuesday. Officers released surveillance video of the two suspects entering the unnamed store and said that while the woman browsed the store, the man pried open the jewelry counter […]
MATTHEWS, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City No. 1 On Best Cities To Drive In List

A major North Carolina city has topped a list of the best cities to drive in. Yes, somehow that is true. And as a former resident of that city and frequent visitor, I have questions. But it’s not just that. Two other North Carolina cities also made the top 10 of this list. Apparently, we have it better than we all think! Though as many people as I see running red lights on a daily basis in Charlotte I’d have to challenge that.
TRAVEL
WVNews

Progress on W.Va. federally funded broadband projects ongoing

CHARLESTON – West Virginia is making progress on broadband projects funded by federal COVID-19 and infrastructure dollars according to state economic development officials Thursday. The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council received an update on various projects Thursday morning in a virtual monthly meeting.
POLITICS
WXII 12

Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!

BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
BANNER ELK, NC

