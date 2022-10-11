Read full article on original website
Mexico: the promised land for migrants... from the US
While many migrants risk their lives chasing the American dream, Gabriel Zarate fled the rising cost of living in California and moved to the Mexican border city of Tijuana. It's significantly cheaper than in California," Zarate said.
US, Canada send armored vehicles to bolster Haiti's police
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. and Canada sent armored vehicles and other supplies to Haiti on Saturday to help police fight a powerful gang amid a pending request from the Haitian government for the immediate deployment of foreign troops. A U.S. State Department statement said the equipment was bought by Haiti’s government, but it did not provide further details on the supplies flown on military aircraft to the capital of Port-au-Prince. A spokesman for the U.S. military’s Southern Command said he could not provide further details on the supplies sent, though he added it was a joint operation involving the U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force. “This equipment will assist (Haiti’s National Police) in their fight against criminal actors who are fomenting violence and disrupting the flow of critically-needed humanitarian assistance, hindering efforts to halt the spread of cholera,” the State Department said.
Enerquip Installs State-of-the-Art Turning Center
Enerquip plans for the future as a new state-of-the-art machining center is added to its production shop in Medford, WI. MEDFORD, WI: Enerquip plans for the future as a new state-of-the-art machining center is added to its production shop in Medford, WI. The high-rigidity, high-precision DMG MORI NLX 2500/700 turning center machines tube sheets and channels up to 18 inches in diameter. The addition of this technology is a big step in optimizing the efficiency of Enerquip’s most common-sized units, along with the ability to make bigger and more complex units in the future.
InterVision Announces Ransomware Threats Study Results
InterVision announces study identifying ransomware as #1 threat to business longevity. San Jose, CA and St. Louis, MO – InterVision, a leading information technology (IT) strategic service provider, announced today a corporate rebrand along with key findings from its Pulse study. Study results revealed that nearly half of all business leaders identify ransomware as the top threat to business operations. These announcements highlight the importance of doubling down on strategic cybersecurity measures.
WTC Businesses Gather in Guadalajara, Discuss Logistics
Event focused on the exchange of ideas to strengthen global value chains in foreign trade. New York, NY — The World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®) — a global network connecting over 300 World Trade Center® (WTC®) locations in nearly 100 countries — hosted World Trade Center businesses across Latin America for the “Point WTC Guadalajara 2022: Logistics Challenges in Latin America / WTCA Latin America Regional Meeting” on September 22-23, 2022 to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing logistics operations in the Americas.
Cubic Announces Cisco-powered Router and Switch Module
Allows Department of Defense (DoD) users to integrate the latest generation of high-speed embedded technologies into tactical networks. Cubic Corporation’s Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business has launched a new Cisco-powered router and switch module. The M3-SE5 uses the ESR6300 router and ESS3300 switching technologies to deliver high-speed networking capabilities to the tactical edge.
GreyOrange and Technica Partner
ATLANTA — GreyOrange, a global leader in automated robotic fulﬁllment and inventory optimization software, and Technica International, a leader in delivering customized, turnkey solutions for product handling, today announced a new partnership and solution that solves for inefﬁciencies and safety challenges in truck loading and unloading by combining Technica’s iTLS technology with GreyOrange’s fulﬁllment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™.
