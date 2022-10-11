Read full article on original website
Beauty Rituales: How Nopales Inspired Sandra Velasquez to Launch Her Body Line, Nopalera
Sandra Velasquez is no stranger to standing in the spotlight. Before the first-generation Mexicana from California launched her body line, Nopalera, she was the lead singer and bandleader of the Latin alternative band Pistolera. But with the release of her product line, Velasquez comfortably took a backseat to allow a new star to shine — nopal. "The nopal cactus is one of the most sustainable, regenerative, and resilient crops in the world. It can be eaten, transformed into textiles, and used to hydrate skin and hair," Velasquez tells POPSUGAR. Aside from the versatility and regenerative qualities of the plant, there are also deeply rooted cultural ties that were important for her to highlight. "The nopal is an ancient symbol of Mexican culture. It is quite literally the most Mexican plant ever," she says, noting that it even appears on the Mexican flag. She adds, "I knew that by building a brand around this plant, it would automatically speak to our base consumer."
