10KTF, the innovative shop for 1:1 NFT digital art accessories, now has a physical merchandise and goods store. The new physical shop aims to celebrate the first anniversary of the unique and mysterious NFT store. Some incredible items are available in the store, including its Crafted Comfy 1:1 Hoodies, and much more. Collectors of 10KTF-supported PFPs can now register for the airdrop – of an ERC-155 NFT. This NFT is redeemable for a 1:1 physical hoodie customized with the holders PFP.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO