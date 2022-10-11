Read full article on original website
RTFKT Animus NFT Project: What Is It All About?
This week, all eyes turned to RTFKT as the project teased its upcoming NFT drop: Animus. On October 8th, RTFKT‘s founding team posted a video sneak peek that shows three characters strolling around in a futuristic environment. Some say it’s an Otherside collaboration via their Koda avatars, others think it’s a new collection – but who is right after all? Here’s everything you need to know:
10KTF Shop Gets An Online Physical Merch and Goods Store
10KTF, the innovative shop for 1:1 NFT digital art accessories, now has a physical merchandise and goods store. The new physical shop aims to celebrate the first anniversary of the unique and mysterious NFT store. Some incredible items are available in the store, including its Crafted Comfy 1:1 Hoodies, and much more. Collectors of 10KTF-supported PFPs can now register for the airdrop – of an ERC-155 NFT. This NFT is redeemable for a 1:1 physical hoodie customized with the holders PFP.
Konami Are Looking For Staff in NFTs and Metaverse
Legendary Japanese gaming company Konami is looking to recruit NFT and Metaverse staff. The gaming goliath aims to provide users with new web3 and metaverse experiences with its expansion into NFTs. One of its goals is said to be a Konami NFT marketplace. Despite growing gamer indifference to web3 technology, Konami is all set to change the game! So, how does Konami hope to make a change in the web3 gaming industry? Read on to find out.
Magic Eden Is Moving To Optional Royalty Payments
Today, October 15, leading Solana NFT marketplace, Magic Eden announced it is enabling optional creator royalties on its platform. In addition, the firm said it will waive its 2% platform fee, effective immediately. Furthermore, it has launched a $1M Creator Monetization Hackathon to support its creators. Here’s all you need...
Guild of Guardians Launch Date is Delayed….Again
The highly-anticipated NFT-powered game Guild of Guardians (GoG) delayed its alpha launch again, the team announced on social media. The new version initially set to launch at the end of this year, has been postponed for 2023. Accordingly, the team will use the extra time to improve the gameplay loop and other core elements to ensure a successful release.
