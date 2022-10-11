Diddy Starts 'Gotta Move On' Freestyle Challenge After Fabolous Drops Remix

Photo: Getty Images

Diddy is encouraging all artists to cook up their own versions of his latest single "Gotta Move On."



On Monday, October 10, Papoose accepted Diddy's challenge and posted his freestyle to Instagram. In his freestyle, Pap appears to recap his day at home with his wife Remy Ma and his family.



“Woke and thank God as I rise, I open two gifts up this morning they was my eyes," Papoose said at the top of his freestyle. "Stretched out my arms I start yawning, Roll over and tell my beautiful wife good morning/We gotta dress our daughter so she can go to school, Brush my teeth, the dog barked I said keep it cool."

Pap's freestyle comes a few days after Fabolous delivered his rendition of Diddy's new R&B jam. Last Friday, Fab dropped off his remix to "Gotta Move On" along with a brief video to go with it.



“Back in my bag, back in my Fab, had to grab the white jacket and get back in the lab,” Fabolous raps. “I thought you had my back ’til my back’s getting stabbed, now I’m back in the Bach and you back in a cab.”



After Fab released his version, Diddy took to Instagram to issue a formal challenge to all artists.



"My whole thing is I’m a platform. I’m a platform of flyness,” Diddy said in a video. “So right now, I’ma set off this open verse challenge. Because I know there’s a lot of MCs that’s out there that actually rap. So it’s an open verse challenge to see who can muthaf**kin’ spit the best 24... or if you only got 16 then you can do that... but if it ain’t up to par of Fab then you don’t get with the winnings.”



Watch Diddy launch the "Gotta Move On" challenge below.