Dansby Swanson’s emotional reaction after Braves’ NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves were shocked in the MLB Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his honest reaction following Atlanta’s NLDS loss, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter. “We just didn’t get things done when it mattered,” Swanson said. “It breaks my heart.”
Keith Hernandez does a 180, says ‘I’ll be rooting for Phillies the rest of the way’
Mets announcer Keith Hernandez walked back his earlier criticism of the Phillies, claiming he’ll be rooting for them the “rest of the way.” With Saturday’s win, the Phillies advanced to their first NLCS in a dozen years.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Ex-Eagles star pines for Philadelphia reunion, report says
The Spun reports the former Eagles wide receiver was in Philadelphia on Thursday for a live appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with former cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino reports Jones asked Jackson if the three-time Pro Bowl receiver has called...
Giants rally from 10 down, top Ravens 24-20 on Barkley’s run
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Julian Love’s interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play, and the New York Giants rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Batimore Ravens 24-20 on Sunday. New York’s defense, led by Baltimore’s...
