Read full article on original website
Related
‘Shtisel’ Producer Abot Hameiri Unveils Fremantle-Sold ‘East Side,’ With Yehuda Levi (EXCLUSIVE)
Fremantle has acquired international distribution rights to “East Side,” the latest series from “Shtisel” producer Abot Hameiri, starring Yehuda Levi, a Series Mania 2022 best actor winner for “Fire Dance.” Taking 100% ownership of Abot Hameiri last year, Fremantle, which also co-financed the series, will bring “East Side” onto the market at this next week’s Mipcom trade fair and conference in Cannes. To debut on Israel’s Kan 11 channel, “East Side” turns on Momi, a former Israeli secret service agent hired to take over a Palestinian neighbourhood, one home at a time. He attempts one last sale in order to set up for life...
Nagy: President Xi’s Party Congress – What's next for China?
Every five years China’s Communist Party (CCP) holds a conclave with several thousand delegates to plot the country’s path forward, select top leaders and make major decisions affecting the country. This year’s 20th Party Congress, starting Oct 16, .may be the most momentous this century for China, the US and the world. In some respects, China is more powerful than it has ever been in 4,000 years of history. It has the world’s largest population and second...
industrytoday.com
WTC Businesses Gather in Guadalajara, Discuss Logistics
Event focused on the exchange of ideas to strengthen global value chains in foreign trade. New York, NY — The World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®) — a global network connecting over 300 World Trade Center® (WTC®) locations in nearly 100 countries — hosted World Trade Center businesses across Latin America for the “Point WTC Guadalajara 2022: Logistics Challenges in Latin America / WTCA Latin America Regional Meeting” on September 22-23, 2022 to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing logistics operations in the Americas.
industrytoday.com
Cubic Announces Cisco-powered Router and Switch Module
Allows Department of Defense (DoD) users to integrate the latest generation of high-speed embedded technologies into tactical networks. Cubic Corporation’s Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business has launched a new Cisco-powered router and switch module. The M3-SE5 uses the ESR6300 router and ESS3300 switching technologies to deliver high-speed networking capabilities to the tactical edge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
industrytoday.com
GreyOrange and Technica Partner
ATLANTA — GreyOrange, a global leader in automated robotic fulﬁllment and inventory optimization software, and Technica International, a leader in delivering customized, turnkey solutions for product handling, today announced a new partnership and solution that solves for inefﬁciencies and safety challenges in truck loading and unloading by combining Technica’s iTLS technology with GreyOrange’s fulﬁllment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™.
industrytoday.com
Enerquip Installs State-of-the-Art Turning Center
Enerquip plans for the future as a new state-of-the-art machining center is added to its production shop in Medford, WI. MEDFORD, WI: Enerquip plans for the future as a new state-of-the-art machining center is added to its production shop in Medford, WI. The high-rigidity, high-precision DMG MORI NLX 2500/700 turning center machines tube sheets and channels up to 18 inches in diameter. The addition of this technology is a big step in optimizing the efficiency of Enerquip’s most common-sized units, along with the ability to make bigger and more complex units in the future.
Comments / 0