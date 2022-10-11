Two crashes happen at same time on Runnels County highway, one involving feral hog

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Two crashes happened at the same time on a Runnels County highway Sunday night.

The fire crash happened when a vehicle that was traveling north down US 277 near Wingate collided with a landscaping truck that was traveling the same direction just before midnight.

At the same time, another vehicle collided with a feral hog that was approaching the scene of the crash, causing another wreck.

Everyone involved was either uninjured or transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

It’s unknown what caused the first crash, but Wingate Fire Rescue is warning the public to not text and drive.

No further information has ben released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.