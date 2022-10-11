Eugene Lee Swearingen, a lifelong farmer and livestock producer in northeast Brown County, Kansas, passed away Oct. 10, 2022, after a brief illness at the Hiawatha Hospital surrounded by family. Eugene was born April 5, 1939, on the family farm, northeast of Hiawatha, to John M. and Lucille Zimmers Swearingen (preceded in death). He and his sister, Ruth Swearingen Moore (preceded in death) (Cameron) helped with the family farm while attending Prairie Springs Country school. Gene graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1957 where he played football, sang in the Glee Club, and was an active member of the FFA chapter.

