Read full article on original website
Related
hiawathaworldonline.com
Swearingen, Eugene L. 1939-2022
Eugene Lee Swearingen, a lifelong farmer and livestock producer in northeast Brown County, Kansas, passed away Oct. 10, 2022, after a brief illness at the Hiawatha Hospital surrounded by family. Eugene was born April 5, 1939, on the family farm, northeast of Hiawatha, to John M. and Lucille Zimmers Swearingen (preceded in death). He and his sister, Ruth Swearingen Moore (preceded in death) (Cameron) helped with the family farm while attending Prairie Springs Country school. Gene graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1957 where he played football, sang in the Glee Club, and was an active member of the FFA chapter.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Commissioner of Finance candidate - David Middendorf, incumbent
I was born and raised in Hiawatha, graduated from Hiawatha High School, attended Highland Community College and obtained a BS in electrical engineering from Kansas University. I retired from a large international engineering company in Overland Park, in January 2016 with 40 years of service in design and construction management of large infrastructure projects after which I returned to Hiawatha.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Idol, Kenneth G.
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. Kenneth G. Idol, 76, of St. Joseph, Missouri formerly of Highland, Kansas, completed his earthly journey Oct. 12, 2022, at his home.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hiawathaworldonline.com
More injuries haunt Hawks in Marysville loss
The hits just keep coming for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, as the football team traveled to Marysville on Friday, taking the 43-13 loss, while also sustaining still more injuries, as the season total continues to grow. After allowing a touchdown on Marysville’s first drive, the Hawks responded, as Ashton Rockey...
hiawathaworldonline.com
HHS cross country boys win back-to-back league titles
The Hiawatha cross country varsity boys won back-to-back league titles at Big Seven League Thursday evening. Competing in varsity for Hiawatha was Camden Bachman (2nd), Felix McCartney (3rd), Jordan Hodge (6th), Riley Gibbs (10th), David Keo (14th), Camden Thonen and Aden Geisendorf. The boys will compete next Saturday at the 3A regionals meet.
Comments / 0