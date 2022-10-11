Read full article on original website
Related
wkar.org
Whitmer signs bill to require posting parents’ rights notices in schools
Public schools will have to post notices regarding parents’ rights and a clause from the Michigan Constitution on the role of religion and morality in education. That’s under a bill signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The bill was sponsored by some of the Legislature’s most conservative Republicans and...
wkar.org
Oct. 14, 2022 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Analysis of the first debate for governor, new attack ads and more. The panel discusses the first debate between Gov. Whitmer and Tudor Dixon as well as the latest attack ads. Panelists Simon Schuster, Emily Lawler, Jordyn Hermani and Chuck Stokes join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.
wkar.org
Pollster discusses Asian American Michiganders' priorities, concerns ahead of the midterms
Between 2012 and 2018, the number of eligible Asian American and Pacific Islander voters in Michigan grew 41 percent. That’s according to AAPI data, a non-profit that conducts research on the community. Ed Sarpolus is a pollster based in the state who measures voter opinion and attitudes. WKAR's Megan...
wkar.org
Michigan car insurance rates up more than 7% in 2022 in wake of no-fault reform meant to lower rates
Michigan drivers are seeing an average 7.2% increase in their insurance rates in 2022, according to an analysis by the Consumer Federation of America of rate increases approved for 35 car insurance companies in the state. The total increase so far is $498,977,294, with additional increases of about $68 million...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkar.org
AG office announces animal abuse prosecution through humane society partnership
The Michigan Attorney General’s office is partnering with an animal rights group to go after possible animal abusers. The teamwork with Michigan Humane has already resulted in animal fighting charges being levied against a Wayne County man, according to the two organizations. Michigan Humane President Matt Pepper said complex...
wkar.org
Okemos High School marching band prepares for one last performance due to shortened season
This year's Okemos High School football team season was cut short due to athlete injuries, which also meant a shortened season for the school's marching band. Marching band director Mark Stice said he was proud of the schools decision in favor of athlete safety, but was worried how it would impact the band.
Comments / 0