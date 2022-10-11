ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oct. 14, 2022 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Analysis of the first debate for governor, new attack ads and more. The panel discusses the first debate between Gov. Whitmer and Tudor Dixon as well as the latest attack ads. Panelists Simon Schuster, Emily Lawler, Jordyn Hermani and Chuck Stokes join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.
