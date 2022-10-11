Read full article on original website
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 14, 2022, that on October 13, BPSO responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard region. According to the information acquired throughout the investigation, two black...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 14, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 14, 2022. Albert East, 24, Vinton: Contempt of court; obstruction of justice; illegal use of weapons with intent to harm from a motor vehicle. Lamar Quinn Joseph, 50, Lake Charles: Bicycle violation; resisting an officer by flight; possession...
westcentralsbest.com
Former Leesville City Marshal Employee Arrested
Vernon Parish, La – In March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) regarding a criminal complaint on a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee identified as 47-year-old Gary Scott allegedly misappropriated funds while employed by the Marshal’s Office.
KPLC TV
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people found dead in a 7th Street home Thursday appeared to have been dead since Tuesday, authorities said. Both Lee Edward Ardoin, 62, and Sandra Reder Ardoin, 60, had gunshot wounds when they were found, said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. A third person...
Lafayette Parish inmate gets caught in barbed wire trying to escape
A man awaiting extradition to Mississippi has new charges after a failed escape attempt from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
KPLC TV
Sheriff: Multiple homes broken into in East Beauregard Thursday
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Multiple homes were broken into in the East Beauregard community Thursday, authorities said. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office said they responded to “multiple daytime forced entry burglaries.”. Two men were seen inside one of the residences burglarizing the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office....
L'Observateur
Leesville Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Vernon Parish– In October 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) conducted an investigation into the computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images. As a result...
Officer-involved shooting in Louisiana leads to discovery of two bodies
A fatal, officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles leads Lake Charles Police to find two dead bodies.
Leesville man arrested after allegedly sending explicit images to juvenile
A Leesville man has been arrested after he allegedly was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images.
KPLC TV
Recently hired Allen Correctional officer accused of soliciting minor
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man is accused of soliciting a minor, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E. Ryan Keeton was arrested on Oct. 13 and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail for computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
kalb.com
Runaway juvenile: Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. On Wednesday,...
kalb.com
APD seeking armed robbery suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is seeking a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that happened on October 13 at a business on Lakeside Drive. APD received a report of an armed robbery around 7 p.m. in which an unknown man entered the business, wearing all black, including a black hoodie and a ski mask. He produced a handgun and demanded money. The victim gave him an undetermined amount of cash and the man fled on foot.
Lake Charles American Press
Police: 2 victims found at LC home were shot
Lake Charles Police have released the names of the two deceased persons located after a third person was shot and killed during a confrontation with police. Detectives have identified the victims as 60-year-old Sandra Reder Ardoin and 62-year-old Lee Edward Ardoin. LCPD detectives have been assigned the investigation into the...
LSP investigating death of two people, suspect at large
The coroner said the two people had died several days before Thursday's incident, when a Lake Charles officer fired his gun at a suspect.
calcasieu.info
Authorities Asking for Help in October 8 Sulphur Vehicle Burglary Case
Authorities Asking for Help in October 8 Sulphur Vehicle Burglary Case. Sulphur, Louisiana – On October 12, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of English Ivy Circle in Sulphur, Louisiana between October 8th at 8 am and October 11th at 9 pm.
kalb.com
Former Leesville City Marshal’s Office employee accused of malfeasance in office
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A former employee of the Leesville City Marshal’s Office has been accused of misappropriating funds while employed there. In March 2022, LCMO contacted Louisiana State Police, making the accusation against Gary Scott, 47. After some investigation into the matter, LSP obtained an arrest warrant for...
cenlanow.com
Alexandria PD investigating Thursday night armed robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (Oct. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday evening at a business on Lakeside Drive. A little after 7 p.m. Thursday, APD received a report of an armed robbery at a business in...
kalb.com
Alexandria man accused of fentanyl possession
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on fentanyl and gun charges following a traffic stop on Sunset Drive on Oct. 11. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office lists that D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35, is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
kalb.com
Trial set for suspect charged in Jan. 2022 shooting death of Deven Brooks
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A trial date has been set for Jan. 23, 2023, for Jamaria Randle, 22 of Alexandria, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the January 2022 death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball. Brooks’ body was found on the edge of the Red...
