ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is seeking a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that happened on October 13 at a business on Lakeside Drive. APD received a report of an armed robbery around 7 p.m. in which an unknown man entered the business, wearing all black, including a black hoodie and a ski mask. He produced a handgun and demanded money. The victim gave him an undetermined amount of cash and the man fled on foot.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO