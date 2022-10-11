Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial John Elway News
Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway made waves on social media on Thursday with a radio interview. Elway revealed that the Broncos, who hired Nathaniel Hackett this offseason, were also big fans of Kevin O'Connell. “We were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me...
Football World Reacts To The Arch Manning Ranking News
Arch Manning is still the top-rated recruit in the 2023 high school football recruiting class. Manning, who's the nephew of Peyton & Eli Manning, has been the No. 1 recruit for this class on 247Sports for over a year, but some don't think he should be. Some fans and media...
NFL World Reacts To The Al Michaels Unhappy News
Hopefully this evening's Thursday Night Football contest is better than last week's... Last week, the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts gave us one of the worst NFL games in recent memory. This week, the Commanders are set to face the Bears. Amazon Prime announcer Al Michaels said that if...
NFL Announces Punishment For Tom Brady After Kick
Late Thursday night, fans learned that the NFL was reportedly looking into a possible punishment for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The play in question came after Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett slung Brady to the ground after a sack. Brady appeared to attempt to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.
Look: Nick Saban's Comment About Tennessee Fans Going Viral
In just a few hours, the biggest game of the college football weekend will take place from Knoxville. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is expected to make his return to the starting lineup as well. Before...
Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There are 13 games remaining in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season and bunch that are projected to be close. But Colin Cowherd believes that one of the games with the largest spreads this weekend is primed for an upset. On Friday's edition of The Herd during his Blazin'...
Steelers Offensive Coordinator Has Blunt Reaction To Team's Awful Start
The 1-4 Pittsburgh Steelers are off to an absolutely brutal start in 2022 — particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The team has yet to score more than 20 points since their 23-20 Week 1 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Coming off a brutal 38-3 loss...
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Son, Tom Brady News
Tom Brady's apparel brand is joining forces with a rising college star. The BRADY line announced an NIL partnership with Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer and head coach Deion Sanders. "Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY," Brady said in a statement, per...
Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The DeSean Jackson News
DeSean Jackson isn't ready to call it a career just yet. The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was asked by Pacman Jones on Thursday night if he was done playing and he said no. “Hell nah, I ain’t retired! I’m a free agent, and ready to go," Jackson said....
Tom Brady Attends Robert Kraft Wedding Without Gisele: Fans React
Earlier Friday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady teased that he was in New York. The post on social media made headlines because the rest of the Buccaneers are traveling to Pittsburgh for a game against the Steelers. However, Brady had good reason for being in NYC this weekend.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Concerning Nick Bosa News
On Thursday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers received some bad news about one of the team's best players. 49ers Pro Bowl pass rusher Nick Bosa was not on the practice field with the rest of the team on Thursday. It's the second straight practice he's missed this week. He has...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Todd Bowles, Mike Tomlin News
Mike Tomlin and Todd Bowles will meet this weekend when the Steelers and Buccaneers face off in Pittsburgh. Tomlin and Bowles are two of the four Black head coaches currently in the NFL, along with the Texans' Lovie Smith and Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks. Dolphins first-year head man Mike McDaniel is biracial with a Black father.
Patriots Sign Running Back To Active Roster Following Injury
When the New England Patriots take the field for Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns a familiar face might not be there. During last weekend's game against the Detroit Lions, running back Damien Harris picked up a hamstring injury. Although he's been working with the team in practice this week, the Patriots made a notable roster move.
NFL World Reacts To "Surprising" Robert Kraft News
Despite his advanced age, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft took a major romantic step this weekend. At 81 years old, Kraft married 47-year-old doctor Dana Blumberg in a "surprise" ceremony on Friday night. According to a report from Page Six, the billionaire and his 47-year-old doctor wife invited guests to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan.
Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner
ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
