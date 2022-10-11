Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is only 21 years old, but in a way he says he is kind of a veteran on this young Pistons team. It's a role of leadership he says really likes. Most notably, his biggest personal improvement from last season to now is his shooting from distance. He said he isn't necessarily sick of talking about it already because he truly put that much work into it during the offseason. Stewart said he had a focus on being able to spread the floor better and it is showing early on in preseason.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO