Detroit, MI

Fox47News

WATCH: Jeanna Trotman talks one-on-one with Pistons center Isaiah Stewart

Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is only 21 years old, but in a way he says he is kind of a veteran on this young Pistons team. It's a role of leadership he says really likes. Most notably, his biggest personal improvement from last season to now is his shooting from distance. He said he isn't necessarily sick of talking about it already because he truly put that much work into it during the offseason. Stewart said he had a focus on being able to spread the floor better and it is showing early on in preseason.
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Los Angeles visits Detroit after Kempe’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Detroit Red Wings after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings’ 7-6 win over the Minnesota Wild. Detroit went 32-40-10 overall...
DETROIT, MI

