Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to Tennessee defeating Alabama
Alabama fans shared their reaction to Alabama football and Tennessee football’s final score via social media.
tdalabamamag.com
Undisciplined mistakes doom Alabama versus Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee fans have seen 15 years of frustration end at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers ended the streak with a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide. Alabama doomed itself with undisciplined mistakes in a rivalry game. Nick Saban saw his team commit 17 penalties for a loss of 130 yards, which was the most penalties the Tide allowed in school history. Alabama’s secondary gave up a lot of big plays to Tennessee as Hendon Hooker tossed five touchdown passes to wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The Tide had 15 penalties against Texas, but it found a way to win the game. Tennessee capitalized on the Crimson Tide’s mistakes and created instant offense.
tdalabamamag.com
Mental mistakes have Alabama trailing Tennessee at halftime
Tennessee fans enjoyed the first half of Alabama versus the Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mental mistakes have the Crimson Tide trailing 20-28 at halftime. Alabama had 10 penalties and lost a fumble. Bryce Young started the matchup for Alabama. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 205 yards and a...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s pass rush was nonexistent during loss to Tennessee
Alabama fans are disappointed with the performance of the defensive coaching staff versus Tennessee, especially Pete Golding as the coordinator. Nick Saban witnessed his team lose to the Volunteers for the first time in his tenure. Before the cigars were lit, fans stormed the field for Tennessee, and the goalposts got taken down, the Crimson Tide had no answers for Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers’ offense. Alabama’s ‘cheetah package’ and its defensive line did not affect Hooker. The pass rush was nonexistent in the biggest game of the season to this point. Hooker had a clean pocket all game, despite Tennessee not having an elite offensive line.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to Tennessee
Bryce Young talked to the media after Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 in Neyland Stadium Saturday. Young threw for 455 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He returned to the field Saturday after suffering a shoulder sprain against Arkansas two weeks prior. The California native confirmed his shoulder was fine after the game, but he feels it is on him and Alabama’s offense to step up late when they have possession of the football.
tdalabamamag.com
ESPN’s Lee Corso picks Tennessee to upset Alabama
Lee Corso completed national media’s love affair with Tennessee on ESPN’s College GameDay. He put on the Tennessee headgear as he is taking the Volunteers to upset Alabama. CBS has the call for the “Third Saturday in October” rivalry at 2:30 p.m. CT today from Neyland Stadium in...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama players not happy with officiating from Tennessee game
Alabama had its most penalties in the Nick Saban era (17) against Tennessee in a 49-52 loss. Several former Crimson Tide players were disappointed with the officiating of the matchup. Some moments happened where Tennessee should have been called for a penalty, but the flag was not thrown. Alabama fans...
Lane Kiffin Had Message For Tennessee Fans This Morning
The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests. One of which...
RELATED PEOPLE
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama vs. Tennessee Predictions
Alabama football will hit the room to travel yo a rocking Neyland Stadium to take on the Tennessee Vols. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast live on CBS. The staff at Touchdown Alabama provide their predictions and analysis of the game. STEPHEN M. SMITH...
tdalabamamag.com
Tennessee upsets Alabama on last second field goal
On a night that had high-flying offense from both teams, it came down to the legs of their kickers. And this time around Tennessee came out on top. Senior Chase McGrath drilled a 40-yard field goal with two seconds remaining to make history for the Volunteers as it defeated the Crimson Tide for the first time since 2006.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban Press Conference After Alabama vs. Tennessee
Nick Saban talked to the media after Alabama football and Tennessee wrapped up things Saturday. The full presser can be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
Lane Kiffin references ‘Rocky Block’ play during Tennessee’s game winning field goal vs Alabama
There aren’t many coaches in the world of sports who handle social media better than Lane Kiffin and on Saturday during Alabama’s game against Tennessee, Kiffin once again proved why he’s one of the best follows in college football. As the Volunteers lined up to kick a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says Alabama ‘is ready to execute its plan’ against Tennessee
He provided updates on quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Jaylen Moody, but Alabama head coach Nick Saban looked excited to discuss how the players responded in practice for Tennessee on Thursday during his radio show. Tennessee has not beaten Alabama since Saban became the head coach in 2007. Eric Ainge...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Tennessee fans storm field, remove goal post from Neyland Stadium
Tennessee fans stormed down the field after the Vols defeated Alabama Saturday. Here is a look at the aftermath. The video can be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: 4-Star DL Hunter Osborne can not wait to get to Alabama
Hunter Osborne can not wait to get to Alabama to join the Crimson Tide. The Hewitt-Trussville product also has his eyes on a few top recruits he wants to join him in Tuscaloosa. Osborne discussed that and more in an interview with Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith. The full interview can be streamed below:
tdalabamamag.com
Can Alabama’s offensive line control the game against Tennessee’s defensive front?
Alabama’s offensive line faced the best pass-rushing team in the Southeastern Conference two weeks ago and held it to one sack. The Crimson Tide did more than hold its own versus Arkansas, but will it bring the energy against Tennessee?. Nick Saban told reporters Thursday during his radio show...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tdalabamamag.com
Tennessee fans poke fun at Nick Saban with ‘Can’t Afford Our Hooker’ sign
Tennessee fans took one final jab at Nick Saban before kickoff against Alabama. Fans held a sign that read “Saban can’t afford our Hooker.” Hendon Hooker looks to lead the Volunteers to its first victory over Alabama in 16 tries. The Crimson Tide is trying to keep the streak going. Neyland Stadium is rocking for this matchup.
tdalabamamag.com
Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold continue to grow as Alabama’s starting cornerbacks
Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold have earned Alabama’s starting cornerback roles with their consistent play. The former five-star recruits have continued to grow as a duo for the Crimson Tide. McKinstry has started at cornerback for Alabama every game this season, and Arnold has started five of Alabama’s six games, including the last four. Nick Saban said the pair has been the Crimson Tide’s most consistent cornerbacks this season ahead of Alabama’s win over Texas A&M.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban gives latest update on Bryce Young during radio show
With just two days to go until Alabama kicks off against Tennessee, the status of the Crimson Tide’s quarterback remains in question. Head coach Nick Saban spoke about Bryce Young during his weekly radio show as he provided the latest update on the status of the Heisman Trophy winner.
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
Comments / 0