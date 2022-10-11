ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC News

California beach community fights over low-income housing

California’s Redondo Beach community has been struggling to meet state low-income housing requirements. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on how the owner of a former power plant within the city is close to proceeding with a housing development on the vast site, complete with low-income qualified units. Oct. 13, 2022.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Meta Housing Corporation Breaks Ground on 46-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, Calif., – Meta Housing Corporation, a Los Angeles-based developer, in partnership with The Foundation for Affordable Housing, has announced the groundbreaking of Lucena on Court, a five-story, 46-unit affordable housing community for individuals and families in the Historic Filipinotown community of Los Angeles, California. Once completed, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach mayoral candidate caught misrepresenting his lobbying activities

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Councilwoman and Criminal Prosecutor Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor, released a new TV advertisement today in response to her opponent Rex Richardson stating to voters that “I am not a lobbyist,” when in fact, Rex Richardson is a registered lobbyist and has been for years most recently in the city of Carson.
LONG BEACH, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Homelessness remains a key issue in West L.A.

Lidia Garcia has worked as a cashier at the Bargain Fair on Beverly Boulevard for two years. Recently, the store owners were told by the landlord that the building will be torn down for redevelopment, forcing them to look for another place. “It’s because of the same thing, the homelessness,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

How Do I Vote By Mail?

Have you made a plan to vote in the November general election yet? Millions of vote-by-mail ballots are going to homes across the state. We’re still voting during a pandemic, so voting by mail is definitely encouraged and, just as in the June primary, every registered voter in California should automatically receive a vote-by-mail ballot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Laist.com

Why Isn't The Karen Bass Versus Rick Caruso LA Mayoral Race On My Ballot?

The race for L.A. mayor is everywhere you look — on television, on the radio, on billboards, and on Angelenos' front lawns. But it might not be on your ballot. If you got your ballot for the November general election and you don’t see the L.A. mayor race on it, it's probably not an error. You probably live in L.A. County, but not in the City of L.A. — and the L.A. mayor only represents the city of L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

LAUSD Board Candidate Interview, District 6: Kelly Gonez

In 2017, voters elected Kelly Gonez — a former classroom teacher and U.S. Department of Education staffer — to represent the east San Fernando Valley on the L.A. Unified School Board. Now, Gonez is running for re-election in Board District 6. Gonez and her opponent, Marvin Rodríguez, both...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful

Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Section 8 Waiting List Lottery opens amid housing crisis

Los Angeles is in a housing crisis. In the past year alone, the cost of housing throughout the city has increased by over 8.8% while the homeless population has increased by nearly 3,000 people since the start of the pandemic. To help combat the rise in housing insecurity, the Housing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application

Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

LA City Council

Those who follow city government closely say Los Angeles’ City Council is the most powerful city council in the United States. At just 15 members, each person elected to serve represents about 260,000 residents within a specific geographic area. How does that stack up against other big cities? Well,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

