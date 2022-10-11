Read full article on original website
As election nears, Tennessee Gov. Lee won't debate Martin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has no plans to participate in a debate against Democratic opponent Dr. Jason Martin. The Republican told reporters earlier this week that he's focused on being governor. It's a response he's repeated when pressed about the gubernatorial race. Lee’s avoidance of sharing a stage with a Democratic opponent where they could both face potentially tough questions is similar to the growing trend of candidates across Tennessee and the U.S. sidestepping such events. Martin has said Lee’s refusal to debate is “a reflection on his lack of leadership as governor.”
California to vote on constitutional right to abortion
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Californians are voting now through Election Day on a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to abortion and contraception. Proposition 1 is among several measures on state ballots to address reproductive health care following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Proposition 1 is expected to pass in the heavily Democratic state where political leaders have vowed to protect abortion services. Supporters hope to spur other states in following California's lead. Opponents say the measure could allow abortions late in pregnancy when the fetus is viable. Supporters say a constitutional protection will not negate current state law that restricts late term abortions unless the mother's life or health is at stake.
Voters to decide on California ban on flavored tobacco
SAN DIEGO (AP) — California banned the sale of flavored tobacco products two years ago, but the law has never been allowed to go into effect due to a campaign backed by big tobacco companies to put the issue to voters. Now, Californians will decide on Nov. 8 whether to support the ban or repeal it. Opponents say it’s bad for small businesses and state tax revenue. Supporters of the ban say it protects kids who are the main demographic that the products target with their candy-like flavors. The ban would prohibit the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored e-cigarettes.
Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots
PHOENIX (AP) — A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting four early voting ballots in the 2020 primary election has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation. A Yuma County judge on Thursday rejected 66-year-old Guillermina Fuentes' plea for just probation and said he did not think she accepts responsibility for her criminal act. Republicans who question former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona seized the case as evidence of widespread voter fraud, but it is the only “ballot harvesting” case ever prosecuted in the state, and it happened in the primary.
Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers say they responded to a report Thursday evening of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens. The troopers’ said air ambulance services reached the scene around 6:40 p.m. and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. Stevens worked at ConocoPhillips Alaska. He joined the company in early 2021 after working as chief of staff to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Stevens is survived by his wife and their children.
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that the woman has been removed from the jury. That came two days after attorneys raised concerns the juror was having too much non-verbal communication with defendant Paul Bellar. Wilson said the juror took his decision well. The 24-year-old Bellar and two co-defendants are charged in state court in Jackson, Michigan, with providing material support for a terrorist act.
Parkland shooter's life sentence could bring changes to law
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The life sentence about to be imposed on Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz could bring changes to the state's death penalty law. Until recently, Florida law allowed the imposition of a death sentence if a majority of the jury agreed. But after the U.S. and state supreme courts rejected those laws, the Florida Legislature in 2017 voted to require jury unanimity for a death sentence to be imposed. That's why Cruz will get life without parole, even though his jury voted 9-3 Thursday to support his execution. Relatives of Cruz's victims and others say the law should now be changed. Cruz murdered 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.
Dallas Roofing Company Expands into Solar offering Solar PV Roofing and Power Backup Systems
DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – The new U.S. Climate Bill offers generous incentives, making now an ideal time to go solar expanding the tax credit from 26 percent to 30 percent. Rising energy costs and a struggling Texas power grid are causing many homeowners to look for energy saving options and batteries to power their homes during outages. That’s why KPost, a leading Dallas roofing and waterproofing company, is excited to announce that it’s recently expanding its service offerings to install Tesla solar roof systems and Powerwall.
Trial delayed in killer-clown case after new disclosure
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The trial of a Florida woman accused of dressing up as clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married has been postponed following the disclosure of a law enforcement file containing information about other clown-sighting leads at the time. Prosecutors informed defense attorneys for Sheila Keen Warren last Thursday that they had found a “clown sighting file.” Defense attorneys had been demanding the file but prosecutors had been saying they didn’t have it. The 25-page “clown sighting file” has the names, addresses or phone numbers of 40 other leads. Keen Warren has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge.
Montana has 87 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Montana using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’
LOS ANGELES, Calif. and CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds,...
California kidnapping, slaying suspect pleads not guilty
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The California man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle earlier this month has pleaded not guilty. Jesus Salgado, allegedly kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Jesus Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour. Their bodies were found two days later in an almond orchard in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. The 48-year-old man entered his plea Thursday morning. He is scheduled to return to court next month and remains jailed without bail. His court-appointed attorney declined to comment.
Lockwood celebrates first football senior night with win over Hardin
LOCKWOOD--Lockwood and Hardin are two teams that have struggled to find their footing in a competitive class A. The Lions are playing their first varsity football season, and the Hardin Bulldogs got their first win in a couple years last year and are trying to build with a first-year head coach.
