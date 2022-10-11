ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

FOX2Now

Demand for Texas Pete spikes after lawsuit filed against the North Carolina-made hot sauce

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A lawsuit filed against Garner Foods over its North Carolina-made Texas Pete hot sauce seems to have inadvertently helped the brand. On Sept. 12, Philip White, of Los Angeles, filed a class action lawsuit against T.W. Garner Food Co., which is based in Winston-Salem, alleging false advertising by Garner over its Texas Pete, which is not made in Texas.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX2Now

Pet of the Week: Dalph

ST. LOUIS – Dalph is a visually impaired, 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier. He was surrendered to the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center more than 300 days ago, and has lived at the facility since that time. Due to his disability, he needs to be adopted into a home where...
SAINT PETERS, MO
KMOV

Man convicted in 2019 murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was convicted of second-degree murder for the killing of a man in Spanish Lake. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Caran Hatchet is accused of slashing the tires of Daniel Smith and shooting him multiple times on November 27, 2019 in Spanish Lake.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man dies after getting shot while watching TV in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County overnight. The Ferguson Police Department said the man was in the living room watching television in the 900 block of Thatcher when someone shot him from outside the residence. Officers found the man unresponsive and took him to a hospital where he later died. The shooting happened around midnight.
FERGUSON, MO
FOX2Now

Pep Zone: East St. Louis Senior High School

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Pep Zone was in East St. Louis, Illinois Friday, October 14 at East St. Louis Senior High School. FOX 2’s Chris Regnier hung out with the Flyers and of course t-shirts were tossed!. The cheerleaders, dance team, football team, band, and spirited...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

