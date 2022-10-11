The game is tackle football, If you don't want any of the players to make contact with QB,Then, Let the QB wear flags, When flag is pull the play become dead.
the players are being paid millions of dollars to put their bodies on the line.if the league is going to instill protection rules...the pay scale should be lowered.
I've always said that Tom Brady, treated like every other QB, would NOT be the GOAT...in fact, not even close...he's been the darling of the NFL his entire career...he's a big pansy immortalized by a pathetic organization and media and he should have an asterisk attached to his stats for eternity
Comments / 60