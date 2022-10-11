ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 60

#$chillout?
4d ago

The game is tackle football, If you don't want any of the players to make contact with QB,Then, Let the QB wear flags, When flag is pull the play become dead.

Reply(5)
19
Don Lenamon
4d ago

the players are being paid millions of dollars to put their bodies on the line.if the league is going to instill protection rules...the pay scale should be lowered.

Reply
15
J H
4d ago

I've always said that Tom Brady, treated like every other QB, would NOT be the GOAT...in fact, not even close...he's been the darling of the NFL his entire career...he's a big pansy immortalized by a pathetic organization and media and he should have an asterisk attached to his stats for eternity

Reply(11)
20
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback

NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Tom Brady After Kick

Late Thursday night, fans learned that the NFL was reportedly looking into a possible punishment for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The play in question came after Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett slung Brady to the ground after a sack. Brady appeared to attempt to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Tom Brady
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News

ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Tom Brady Excuse News

It would be a little charitable to call some of the calls that have gone Tom Brady's way through the years "overly favorable." But there's one person who isn't going to taking the accusations against Brady lightly: Brady himself. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked about the extremely controversial...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Associated Press
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Draymond Green Punch

Kevin Durant knows what it's like to get into a heated exchange with Draymond Green. Early in Durant's final season with the Golden State Warriors, he and Green has a verbal altercation on the court that jeopardized the team's chemistry. Durant is now watching the organization's latest drama unfold as an outsider.
NBA
The Spun

Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Today's Refs

Tennessee fans are beside themselves after a questionable defensive pass interference call that erased a long 3rd-and-goal and led to a Crimson Tide score. A back of the endzone view shows that the Volunteers DB might've been pulled down by Alabama's receiver. But we'll leave that up to your interpretation:
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired

The college football world is calling for one prominent head coach to be fired after a disastrous start to the season. Auburn fell to 3-4 on the season with a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, head coach Bryan Harsin's record sits at 9-11.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Pick For NBA's Greatest Player Ever

Legendary center Shaquille O'Neal appeared on "Impaulsive" earlier this October to discuss a plethora of topics. While on the show, O'Neal shared his thoughts on one of the most popular questions in sports: LeBron James or Michael Jordan?. O'Neal acknowledged that LeBron James is on the cusp of being the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photo

Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb. He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Son, Tom Brady News

Tom Brady's apparel brand is joining forces with a rising college star. The BRADY line announced an NIL partnership with Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer and head coach Deion Sanders. "Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY," Brady said in a statement, per...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Controversial Call On Tennessee

It wouldn't be a primetime SEC football matchup without a little controversy. In Saturday's game between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee, a questionable defensive pass interference call bailed the Crimson Tide out of a long third-and-goal attempt and resulted in an eventual score. The college football world reacted...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
631K+
Followers
79K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy