The art of storytelling
In my first week of journalism school, students were divided and put on different buses to explore various boroughs of New York. I ended up on the Bronx bus, which annoyed me; I was born and raised there. What, I thought, could I learn?. We got to the first neighborhood,...
Moving beyond ‘Hispanic’ one page at a time
One of the best ways to explore culture is through reading. So with about two weeks left in what is designated as National Hispanic Heritage Month, we scoured the internet to compile this list, then added some personal picks from visuals director Andrea Morales. We think we found voices that...
This could be history in the making
Because of its namesake, MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is embedded with a sense of history. I mean that, not just because Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a historical figure but because he believed deeply in examining history. This is a man, after all, who said, “We are not makers of history. We are made by history.” Writer and Columbia University School of Journalism dean Jelani Cobb has written about how few people appreciate how King connects “the nation’s contemporary concerns to a genealogy of past ones.”
Now Hiring: MLK50’s first audience engagement manager
At MLK50: Justice Through Journalism, our commitment to journalism that dismantles racial injustice and socioeconomic inequality means we listen and respond to our audiences. And that means we have to connect with our community. So we’re looking for an Audience Engagement Manager who will be responsible for fostering growth and...
MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is a nonprofit newsroom focused on poverty, power and public policy — issues about which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. cared deeply.https://mlk50.com/
