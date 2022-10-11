Farmers from near and far brought out their antique farm equipment to the Old Time Corn Picking Day at the Brown County Ag Museum in Hiawatha on Saturday. An annual event sponsored by the Brown County Historical Society, the Corn Picking Day was originally started five years ago by Hiawatha High School senior Nathan Wright as an FFA project. The event was started at the Ag Museum, then held on the family farm one year. The past few years the Historical Society took the reins to keep this tradition going, along with help from the Antique Tractor Club. A little over seven acres with corn is planted annually just south of the Ag Museum barns and other buildings to be harvested for corn picking day.

HIAWATHA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO