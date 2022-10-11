Read full article on original website
Hiawatha mural is talk of the town
Quite simply, it states “Welcome to Hiawatha, Kansas.”. But the meaning behind these simple words is expressed in each letter. This is exactly what the owners of the old Maple Lanes Bowling Alley building wanted with the new mural that was finished this week by 5 artists that hail from as far away as Los Angeles and Arkansas, but have settled in the Kansas City area.
Chris Mann promises to fight dark money if elected Kansas attorney general
Chris Mann and Tiffany Muller discuss dark money funding in Kansas elections during a campaign event Friday in Topeka. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
Reader supports Shamburg for mayor
Like many of you, I have grown tired of smear campaigning, it truly sets us backwards when we should strive to move forward to do better for our community.
Corn picking event a flashback to the olden days
Farmers from near and far brought out their antique farm equipment to the Old Time Corn Picking Day at the Brown County Ag Museum in Hiawatha on Saturday. An annual event sponsored by the Brown County Historical Society, the Corn Picking Day was originally started five years ago by Hiawatha High School senior Nathan Wright as an FFA project. The event was started at the Ag Museum, then held on the family farm one year. The past few years the Historical Society took the reins to keep this tradition going, along with help from the Antique Tractor Club. A little over seven acres with corn is planted annually just south of the Ag Museum barns and other buildings to be harvested for corn picking day.
Charger pair earn All-NEKL CC at League
The Horton Charger cross country squad started their postseason on Thursday night, as the team traveled to Jackson Heights to take part in the Northeast Kansas League meet. Two Chargers finished in the top-15, earning medals and All-League honors. Dominic Standing Soldier led the team, placing 7th on the day...
Junior Hawks topple Royal Valley to clinch winning season
Hiawatha got their offense got back in sync on Thursday night, as the Hiawatha Middle School Red Hawks hosted the Royal Valley Panthers, capping the final game of the season with a 38-28 win, and locking up winning record for the season. The Red Hawks hosted the Panthers, and found...
