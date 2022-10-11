Hey there people, it’s another Friday night and I ain’t got nobody so I’m here. We’re still dealing with the fallout from Extreme Rules, which in this case is mostly Bray Waytt’s return to Smackdown for the first time since 2020. Wyatt had a video clip show on RAW, and I’m curious to see if we’ll get more than that here. As for matches LA Knight returns and will battle Mansoor, Kofi Kingston takes on Sami Zayn as tension continues to grow within the Bloodline, Karrion Kross was victorious over Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules but there’s a decent chance that feud will continue tonight. Ronda Rousey captured the women’s title and will begin her reign tonight, Charlotte was threatening to return (please don’t), and there’s a decent chance we’ve not seen the last of Imperium and the Brawling Brutes in some capacity. That’s all the preamble I’m giving tonight, let’s get to the action.

