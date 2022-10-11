Read full article on original website
Patriots Announce Mac Jones' Status For Game vs. Browns
The New England Patriots have listed quarterback Mac Jones as questionable for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Jones has missed the last two games with a high-ankle sprain he suffered in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jones notched limited participation in practice everyday this...
Cardinals Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback
After welcoming Colt McCoy back from the injured reserve, the Arizona Cardinals have reportedly let go of another veteran quarterback to create a roster spot. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team released former Penn State star Chase McSorley and elevated Corey Clement from the practice squad for some additional backfield depth.
NFL・
NFL World Praying For Cam Akers Today
On Friday afternoon, the football world learned that Cam Akers won't be suiting up for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Rams starting running back has been ruled out due to personal issues. According to a statement from head coach Sean McVay, the Rams are "working through some things" regarding Akers.
NFL・
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
