Bleacher Report
Browns' Deshaun Watson Facing New Lawsuit, Allegedly Pressured Massage Therapist
Another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of pressuring her into performing a sexual act while she was giving him a massage, according to Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek and Jordan Unger of Fox8.com. The lawsuit is not connected to the other 24...
Bleacher Report
Ex-NFL QB Jay Cutler Provided Tennessee Football Team with Cigars After Alabama Upset
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers upset the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jay Cutler surprised the team with an awesome gift after the win. Cutler was one of the people who supplied the Vols with postgame victory cigars,...
Bleacher Report
Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones Not Fined for Roughing Calls on Tom Brady, Derek Carr
The NFL decided not to add fines after a pair of controversial roughing the passer calls from Week 5. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was not fined after his sack against Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones also avoided a fine from his hit on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, per Pelissero.
Bleacher Report
Report: Panthers Open to Trading Robbie Anderson Ahead of November 1 Deadline
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly open to trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers have had trade conversations focused on Anderson with other teams leading up to the deadline. Schefter also reported that the Panthers are listening...
Bleacher Report
Report: Falcons' Kyle Pitts to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will reportedly return to the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after sitting out the team's Week 5 loss with a hamstring injury. According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Pitts is "is on track for tomorrow after a good week of rehab/treatment" despite...
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans on Twitter Mock Bears Ending TNF TD Drought in 12-7 Loss to Commanders
If you were looking for good football, Thursday's matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders didn't have it. Competent quarterback play? Nope. Literally anything fun or exciting or in any way interesting? Not a one. It did, however, have one thing last week's ghastly fiasco did not: a...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries
There are quite a few big-name NFL players who are currently dealing with injuries. Some of them won't be healthy enough to suit up for Week 6 action. And because of that, the fantasy football landscape will be impacted by their absences. When a starting running back or wide receiver...
Bleacher Report
Nick Saban Says Alabama Defense Was 'Too Soft' in Upset Loss vs. Tennessee
The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide were upset by the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers 52-49 on Saturday in Knoxville, and head coach Nick Saban is blaming his defense for not being good enough late in the game. "We played way too soft at the end to let them go down...
Bleacher Report
Colts Rumors: Sam Ehlinger Supplants Nick Foles as No. 2 QB Behind Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts have moved second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to second on the team's signal-caller depth chart ahead of ex-backup Nick Foles and behind starter Matt Ryan. That news is per Mike Chappell of FOX59, who noted that Foles will also be inactive for the team's game Sunday against the...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Fined over $11K for Kicking at Grady Jarrett on Roughing the Passer Penalty
The NFL is reportedly fining Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for trying to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett during the teams' Week 5 game. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brady has been docked $11,139 for kicking at Jarrett on the play the Falcons defender was flagged for roughing the passer.
Bleacher Report
Cam Akers 'Working Through Some Things'; McVay Declines Comment on RB's Rams Future
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers will not play in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday. The Rams and Akers are "working through some things," McVay added while declining to comment on the veteran's future with the franchise. Akers did not participate...
Bleacher Report
Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 6
The No. 1 overall draft pick in most fantasy football leagues appears to be ready to go for Week 6. Jonathan Taylor practiced the last two days for the Indianapolis Colts after missing Week 5 with an ankle injury. The Athletic's Zak Keefer reported on Friday that Taylor was once...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Stephen Jones Feels 'Pretty Strongly' Dak Prescott Will Return by Week 8
Dak Prescott was listed as questionable for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it appears a more likely timeline for the veteran signal-caller to return is Week 8. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love
Each week of the NFL season, a different dilemma faces fantasy football managers. Should you trust your top players regardless of matchup? Or do opposing defenses matter enough to move a later-round pick ahead of one your early selections?. Every once in a while, though, the football gods do you...
Bleacher Report
Caleb Williams, No. 7 USC Lose to Cam Rising, No. 20 Utah in Dramatic Pac-12 Upset
The No. 7 USC Trojans were upset by the No. 20 Utah Utes 43-42 on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City to fall to 6-1. The Utes took the lead with 48 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter when quarterback Cameron Rising rushed in for a one-yard score and converted on the two-point attempt. It was a risky call, as an extra point would have tied the game, but the decision to go for two paid off for Kyle Whittingham's squad.
Bleacher Report
Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL
We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free-Agent WR Wanted Michael Gallup-Type Contract From Rams
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sought "a Michael Gallup-type offer" from the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a>, which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). <a href="https://t.co/kBNimD35uc">pic.twitter.com/kBNimD35uc</a>
Bleacher Report
Video: Tennessee Fans Remove Goal Posts from Neyland Stadium After Alabama Upset
Tennessee football fans stormed the Neyland Stadium gridiron, tore down the goalposts and took them off the field to parts unknown after the No. 6 Volunteers defeated the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 in college football action on Saturday. CBS Sports @CBSSports. Sports. <br>Simply the best. <a href="https://t.co/eVY7vhcZ6u">pic.twitter.com/eVY7vhcZ6u</a>. CBS...
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors: Panthers Listening on Star RB After Rhule Firing
Christian McCaffrey could be playing for another team come next month. With the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaching, the Carolina Panthers are "listening" to offers for the veteran running back following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, who notes "a deal might not be easy to complete."
Bleacher Report
Blake Corum Hyped as 'One of the Best Players in the Country' as Michigan Tops PSU
With junior running back and Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum leading the way once again, the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines remained undefeated with a 41-17 win over the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Corum topped 100 rushing yards for the fourth...
