The No. 7 USC Trojans were upset by the No. 20 Utah Utes 43-42 on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City to fall to 6-1. The Utes took the lead with 48 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter when quarterback Cameron Rising rushed in for a one-yard score and converted on the two-point attempt. It was a risky call, as an extra point would have tied the game, but the decision to go for two paid off for Kyle Whittingham's squad.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO