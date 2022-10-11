ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Harry Kane bats away Bayern Munich links and insists 'all my concentration is on Tottenham' as the Bundesliga side target the England captain as a Robert Lewandowski replacement

By Henry Tomlinson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Harry Kane insists he is fully focused on playing for Tottenham amid transfer links to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Kane, whose contract runs out in the summer of 2024, has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga club.

Bayern are still looking for their direct replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who left the club for LaLiga side Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJf7P_0iUTkt5n00
Harry Kane has been in good form this season as he has scored eight Premier League goals

Liverpool's Sadio Mane was signed by Bayern for £35.1million in the summer, but the forward does not have a similar style to the Polish and English strikers.

Kane has been at Tottenham since 2009 as he played in the club's youth academy and has gone on to be one of the best strikers in the Premier League as well as Europe.

While flattered by the interest as he called Bayern a 'top, top club', Kane insisted he is only focused on doing well with Spurs.

He said: 'I'm focusing on Tottenham Hotspur and trying to do our best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fob5Q_0iUTkt5n00
The striker has played down reports of interest from Bayern Munich as he is focused on Spurs

'For sure Bayern are a top, top club but all my concentration is on Tottenham and trying to win tomorrow night.'

It is not the first time a major club has been interested in signing the England captain as last summer Manchester City came close to capturing his signature.

Pep Guardiola's side wanted to sign Kane in a mega money move, and he even reportedly went on strike in order to force a move.

But City were not able to agree on a fee with Tottenham and Kane was slowly reintegrated back into the team and quickly returned to scoring goals for his club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uf9x0_0iUTkt5n00
Bayern have been playing without a number nine this season since selling Robert Lewandowski

Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has previously dismissed linked Kane as 'rumours' and insisted that the team were planning to play 'without a nine' this season.

But so far this season, the plan has not fully worked as the club currently sit 3rd in the Bundesliga table four points behind league leaders Union Berlin by four points.

Kane has scored 256 goals for Tottenham in 398 appearances in all competitions, with 191 coming in the Premier League, which leaves him 69 shy of Alan Shearer's record of 260.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

WSL game between West Ham and Aston Villa descends into CHAOS as Hawa Cissoko is sent off for PUNCHING an opponent before angry Hammers manager Paul Konchesky is also shown a red card for 'aggressive behaviour'

West Ham's WSL game with Aston Villa descended into chaos as Hammers defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were both sent off in the final minutes. Cissoko was given a straight red after hitting Villa defender Sarah Mayling. Konchesky was then sent down the tunnel after the two coaching benches squared up to each other.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Virgil van Dijk can prove he is still the Premier League's best defender against Man City with an Erling Haaland battle exactly what the Dutchman needs to kick-start his season

Ask the manager who brought Virgil van Dijk to Britain and was later in charge of the first British club to face Erling Haaland. Neil Lennon has a unique insight into the battle between the Premier League’s best striker and defender. ‘It’ll be a Clash of the Titans,’ he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea confirm Reece James is set to spend TWO MONTHS on the sidelines with a knee injury - despite not needing surgery - in a MAJOR blow to Gareth Southgate... with the England right-back set to miss the World Cup

Reece James is expected to be ruled out for two months with the knee injury he sustained in Chelsea's win over AC Milan after seeing a specialist in London on Saturday. James, 22, was on course to be England's first-choice right-back at the upcoming World Cup, but Chelsea have confirmed their academy graduate is set to spend eight weeks on the sidelines while undergoing a rehabilitation programme.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Thank you for ruining another season with a disasterclass performance... please retire': Barcelona fans tear into Gerard Pique for his defensive display during Inter Milan draw - as angry supporters liken it to 'Sunday League'

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been mocked for making 'Sunday League errors' during his team's 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Xavi's side are on the brink of being knocked out of Europe's elite club competition having taken just four points from their first four games.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Daily Mail

Anthony Joshua imitates Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siu celebration on holiday in Portugal following Manchester United's Europa League win over Omonoia

Anthony Joshua has taken to social media to show off his impression of Cristiano Ronaldo's signature goal celebration. In a video shared to his 14.5million Instagram followers, the former unified heavyweight champion mimicked the Manchester United talisman's iconic Siu celebration in front of an idyllic backdrop in Ronaldo's native Portugal.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Kyrgios a changed man since settling in Sydney with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi - former Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says bad boy ready to realise his potential after 2022 Wimbledon final

Former Australian Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says he has impressed by the changes he sees in tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios, declaring his new outlook on life has him poised to finally realise his potential. Kyrgios, 27, met Costeen Hatzi last December, with the loved up pair quickly becoming...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Brendan Rodgers insists he ‘would remain friends’ with Leicester owner Top Srivaddhanaprabha if he is sacked as fans chanted ‘we want Rodgers out’ after Palace stalemate... but the Foxes boss has ‘had no indication’ that his job is on the line

Brendan Rodgers says he'll stay friends with Leicester City chairman Top Srivaddhanaprabha even if he ends up being sacked at the King Power. Rodgers is fighting for his managerial life after sections of the crowd called for his dismissal during the goalless home draw with Crystal Palace that kept Leicester in deep relegation trouble.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Utter shambles!': Fans blast Rugby League World Cup after 'embarrassing' opening ceremony falls flat - and organisers blame 'technical errors' for awkward atmosphere at St James' Park

Rugby League World Cup chiefs have apologised after a 'technical error' caused the opening ceremony to fall flat, with fans labelling the pre-tournament entertainment as 'embarrassing'. England's opening game against Samoa was delayed due to technical issues at St James' Park, with the PA system failing to work during the...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Barcelona#Tottenham#Polish#Spurs#Tottenham Hotspur
Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: Perhaps it's a good thing Trent Alexander-Arnold isn't fit to play Man City...the priority for Liverpool's right-back has to be to defend first and attack second

The way Manchester City have been playing and Liverpool leaking goals, it might not be a bad thing for Jurgen Klopp to have Joe Gomez at right-back instead of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold. Gomez is a more orthodox defender and that is even more important now that Liverpool concentrate on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I am actually really embarrassed': Tracey Neville reveals that she missed Man United's dramatic comeback Champions League victory in 1999 over Bayern Munich... in which her brothers Gary and Phil Neville were playing - and then lied about it!

Gary and Phil Neville's sister Tracey has revealed that she missed the final moments of their Champions League victory in 1999. Manchester United faced Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the final of the competition at the Camp Nou with the aim of completing a historic treble-winning campaign, having already won the Premier League and FA Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

OLIVER HOLT: Sacking Jurgen Klopp would be a brainless move from Liverpool... the German's exit would do nothing more than turn the top flight into a Man City monopoly

It was one point last season, if you remember. That was how narrow the gap was. That was the margin by which Liverpool lost the title to a Manchester City team which is owned by one of the richest states in the world, which buys the best players in the world, which heads a worldwide network of subservient sister clubs and which has one of the greatest managers in the history of the sport.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Antoine Griezmann's second half strike hands Diego Simeone's side a narrow victory to leapfrog the hosts into third spot in LaLiga

Frenchman Antoine Griezmann struck early in the second half to earn Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, moving them above their opponents into third place in LaLiga on Saturday. Atletico now have 19 points from nine games, overhauling Bilbao who slipped to fourth on 17 points. Leaders Barcelona...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Daily Mail

Watford 2-1 Norwich: Goals from Imran Louza and Keinan Davis deny Dean Smith's side the chance to go top of the Championship in a battle of promotion hopefuls

Watford denied Norwich the chance to go top of the Championship table by beating them 2-1 at Vicarage Road. Imran Louza, who had earlier seen a penalty saved by recal`led Canaries goalkeeper Angus Gunn, volleyed Slaven Bilic's hosts ahead before Keinan Davis doubled the lead just after the half-hour mark.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte 'is among the favourites to become Juventus manager if Massimiliano Allegri is sacked with Mauricio Pochettino also under consideration'

Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino are reportedly amongst the favourites to become the new Juventus manager if Massimiliano Allegri is sacked. Juventus are in eighth place in Serie A and are also at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League following a concerning start to the season. As...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Playtime is over': Wolves mock Forest's pre-match tweet with brutal response after victory over the Premier League strugglers... as caretaker boss Steve Davis reveals match-winner Ruben Neves put the post on the players' chat before the game

Wolves' social media team provided a cheeky response to Nottingham Forest after interim boss Steve Davis led the club to victory over Steve Cooper's team at Molineux. Ahead of the Premier League clash, Forest's social media team had shared a mocked-up image of striker Emmanuel Dennis with some baby wolves alongside the caption 'playtime'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Richarlison leaves stadium in TEARS and on crutches after hobbling off having suffered calf injury against Everton with Brazil having to wait to discover extent of problem ahead of World Cup

Richarlison is hoping his World Cup dream isn't over after leaving the Tottenham Stadium on crutches on Saturday night. The Brazilian limped off seven minutes into the second half of Tottenham's victory over former club Everton, indicating to the bench he had felt a pull in a calf muscle. It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Celtic 6-1 Hibernian: James Forrest announces return to action with a stunning hat-trick with Giorgos Giakoumakis and Daizen Maeda also on target as Ange Postecoglou's side rebound from European disappointment defeat to see off hapless Hibs

Approaching kick-off, James Forrest would have been delighted just to make his first start of the season. A couple of hours later he was clutching the match ball and awkwardly acknowledging the acclaim of a crowd who’d witnessed a hat-trick containing his 100th career goal. It’s customary for the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

James Maddison MISSES his chance to impress Gareth Southgate in 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace... but pundits believe 'his abilities' cannot 'flourish' in Brendan Rodgers' current system and he wasn't helped by his teammates

Leicester midfielder James Maddison missed his chance to impress England boss Gareth Southgate, after failing to inspire a beleaguered Foxes side on Saturday. The England World Cup hopeful failed to produce chances from his side's nine corners, and missed two opportunities to break the deadlock against Crystal Palace. And to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Peter Crouch believes Leicester’s Youri Tielemans may have move to a big club ‘in the back of his mind’ following 0-0 with Palace, but Joe Cole says the Belgian needs to start performing like the Champions League player he thinks he is

Leicester City star Youri Tielemans has been slammed for his performances this season after his side the Foxes slumped to a goalless draw against Crystal Palace. The Belgian midfielder has struggled to capture his best form this season as the Foxes are currently battling in the relegation zone, having only won one game in the Premier League this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth: Cottagers come from behind twice to take a draw against in-form Cherries... with the visitors now unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches

To think, seven weeks ago Gary O’Neil was managing his son Carter-Jae’s Under-9s team to defeat. Now he’s unbeaten in six Premier League games as a rookie caretaker coach. O’Neil did not seem a realistic candidate when the Bournemouth vacancy first became available upon Scott Parker’s sacking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

654K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy