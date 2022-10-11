ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Secret naps, household chores, and K-pop music videos: We can’t stop procrastinating at work

By Trey Williams
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1sp7_0iUTkqRc00

For the better part of two months, I procrastinated writing this story.

The idea to dive into procrastination habits actually came to me while I was delaying work for another article. Instead of exploring our relationship to "things," I was watching Bryce Dallas Howard's Open Door video with Architectural Digest (she and her husband have decorated with more pastels than I could get behind, but I dig the powder room).

Unfortunately, being deep in a YouTube hole of AD tours and early aughts music videos is pretty typical for me at 3:30 p.m. on a Thursday. Somewhere, my work was waiting for me and I was unknowingly drowning.

There's a saying: Everyone procrastinates, but not everyone is a procrastinator. So I knew it wasn't just me. Roughly 20% of U.S. adults are considered chronic procrastinators, according to research from Joseph Ferrari , a professor of psychology at DePaul University in Chicago. That’s higher than depression, phobia, panic attacks, and alcoholism, he told The Washington Post .

According to a 2007 study from University of Calgary psychologist Piers Steel, 80% to 95% of college students procrastinate . Graduate students were only slightly better than undergrads at fighting it off. While the bubble of higher education is in some respects a different world, that seems to be a pretty good representation of the prevalence of procrastination.

While I don't consider myself a chronic procrastinator, I find myself falling into the same patterns when procrastination rears its ugly, though sometimes welcome, head. So, too, do many Fortune readers, who seem to trend down the same procrastination paths: doom scrolling, mindlessly wandering through Reddit, YouTube , or TikTok.

Julie, 30, who works fully remote from Brooklyn, New York, is often diving deep into a K-pop music video hole on YouTube since getting "sucked in" to the music during the pandemic.

"I find myself almost subconsciously typing 'YouTube' into Chrome and going on a music video watching spree or even worse, getting into a behind-the-scenes or vlog style video from one of the K-pop groups I follow, which require paying attention to subtitles, so any hope of multitasking is absolutely shot," she wrote in response to a Fortune survey about procrastination.

At least six of the nearly 40 respondents to the survey said they do chores around their home like laundry, cooking, and cleaning—a slightly more productive method of procrastinating than I tend to gravitate to.

"If working remotely, I'll do household chores, water the garden, tidy the lounge, etc," says 34-year-old Ryan from Johannesburg, South Africa. "If in the office, I'll address personal emails, catch up on news, read, do this survey."

A way to soothe our pandemic anxiety

Whether it's a nap, firing up a video game, listening to music, managing personal admin tasks, or clacking out a few words at a time on a passion project, most of what people seem to turn to when they just can't focus on work is the mundanity of routine. It's no plotted out block of time on the calendar, but a daily meander when everything else just gets to be a little too much.

It seems the tireless unconscious urge to procrastinate only intensified during the pandemic. When the world is figuratively and literally burning, and we're torn between working in homes full of distractions and empty offices lacking that elusive work culture, a 15 minute break or two to soothe things over with an Architectural Digest video of architect Michael Wyetzner breaking down the architectural evolution of Wayne Manor feels like a reprieve during a time in which we're still grappling with a new normal.

Americans' anxiety levels have ballooned during the two-plus years (and counting) of the pandemic, which experts attribute to my constant urge to not getting things done efficiently. At least two studies over the last couple years found a positive correlation between anxiety levels and procrastination . They also presented procrastination as a cause of general distress due to the pandemic.

"I feel so tired some weeks it takes one to two days of 'doing nothing' just to get ready for the next week, knowing it's not going to change at work," says a 58-year-old respondent from Idaho. "I come from the generation that if you work really hard, you will succeed and this does hold true, but doesn't apply everywhere. So I find my time very valuable now, hence no more procrastinating in anything. It's not a good habit. As Nike says 'just do it'...so does my boss."

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Tom Brady is joining LeBron James in the Major League Pickleball craze

Tom Brady is on a team that has purchased an expansion team for the 2023 Major League Pickleball (MLP) season. Major League Pickleball is getting another GOAT. Just over a month after LeBron James announced plans to buy a Major League Pickleball team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has decided to do the same.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Pop Music#Procrastinates#K Pop#Procrastination#Depaul University#The Washington Post#University Of Calgary#Piers Steel
Fortune

‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains

The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Fortune

‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is worried about Europe’s place in the new world. Europe is becoming increasingly isolated from long-standing partners, and officials are now becoming painfully aware that the continent’s economic security and political unity are at stake. The Russian invasion of...
POLITICS
Fortune

If you got a letter from the IRS, you might be getting stimulus money

If you get an unexpected letter in the mail from the IRS in the coming days, don’t sweat it—the agency could owe you money. More than 9 million households will get correspondence from the government detailing 2021 tax benefits they qualify for but did not claim on their federal income tax return last year. That could be one of many COVID-era stimulus efforts, like the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit (the third and final stimulus check), the Earned Income Tax Credit, or the enhanced Child Tax Credit.
INCOME TAX
Fortune

Fortune

227K+
Followers
9K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy