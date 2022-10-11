ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What military support has the UK supplied to Ukraine since the start of the war?

By Genevieve Holl-Allen
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNh6m_0iUTkid200

The UK has been the second largest provider of military aid to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country began in February 2022, second only to the US.

Tensions in the conflict have escalated again this week, with Moscow launching a missile attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday after what Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed was a “terrorist attack” on a bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s most recent visit to Kyiv took place at the end of September as he said Britain’s support against the Kremlin’s advances “will continue into 2023 and beyond”.

Here is the military support the UK has provided to Ukraine over the course of the war so far.

– What lethal aid has the UK sent so far?

More than 10,000 anti-tank missiles, including Nlaw, Javelin and Brimstone missiles, have been given to Ukraine to bolster their armed forces since the war began, according to the Ministry of Defence .

The Government further confirmed that almost 100,000 rounds of artillery ammunition, nearly three million rounds of small arms ammunition, 2,600 anti-structure munitions and 4.5 tonnes of plastic explosive have been sent to the country.

Six Stormer vehicles fitted with Starstreak launchers, along with “hundreds” of short-range surface to air missiles, more than 28 M109 155mm self-propelled guns, 36 L119 105mm artillery guns and ammunition and more than 2,000 unmanned aerial systems have also been provided.

Counter-battery radar systems and communications and electronic warfare equipment have also been donated.

– What other military support has the UK sent to Ukraine to aid them in the conflict?

Alongside weaponry, the UK has provided significant amounts of armour and protective equipment, medical supplies and winter clothing.

More than 82,000 helmets, 8,450 sets of body armour, medical supplies and more than 5,000 night-vision devices have been supplied, along with 20,000 sets of winter clothing.

In late August, the Ministry of Defence pledged six autonomous underwater mine-hunting vehicles to Ukraine in a bid to help ships carrying essential global supplies of grain travel safely away from the nation’s shores.

More than 200 armoured vehicles and more than 120 logistics vehicles have also been gifted.

The UK has also provided training for some 27,000 Ukrainian troops since 2015.

– What ongoing support has the UK committed to Ukraine?

At the end of last month, Prime Minister Liz Truss said the Government will spend at least £2.3 billion in 2023 in order to at least match if not exceed the 2022 total.

