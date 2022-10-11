ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lucy Letby trial: ‘Trust me’ nurse told mother after parent walked in on her ‘attacking baby’

By Simon Murphy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MR4Zt_0iUTkbRx00

A nurse accused of murdering seven babies at a neonatal unit told the mother of one of the infants she killed “trust me” after the parent walked in on her attacking the child, a court heard.

The mother interrupted Lucy Letby – who is also alleged to have attempted to murder 10 other babies – attacking her son but did not realise it at the time, jurors were told.

The baby, a twin boy known as child E, was “distressed” and bleeding from the mouth when his mother arrived. Letby is said to have tried to reassure her, telling the mother: “Trust me, I’m a nurse.”

The day after Letby allegedly murdered child E, she tried to kill his twin brother, Manchester Crown Court heard.

The court was also told how a baby girl who Letby is alleged to have attempted to murder three times was left “severely disabled”.

Letby, 32, has denied murdering five boys and two girls and attempting to murder another five boys and five girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She is alleged to have tried to murder some of the babies multiple times.

On the second day of the prosecution opening, Nick Johnson KC said child E was murdered via an injection of air into the bloodstream.

On the evening of August 3 2015, child E’s mother visited her son at the neonatal unit. Mr Johnson said: "We say that she interrupted Lucy Letby who was attacking [child E], although she did not realise it at the time."

When the mother arrived, her son was "distressed" and bleeding from the mouth, the court heard. Mr Johnson said the mother recalled Letby had tried to reassure her and told her a registrar would review the youngster’s condition and she should leave the unit.

"’Trust me, I’m a nurse’. That’s what she told [the mother]," said Mr Johnson. "We suggest she was fobbed off by Lucy Letby."

Child E suffered significant blood loss later in the evening, with a treating registrar saying he had never encountered such a large bleed in a small baby.

Following child E’s death in the early hours of August 4, Letby is alleged to have made "fraudulent" nursing notes, which were "false, misleading and designed to cover her tracks".

Mr Johnson said Letby went on to show a "very unusual interest" in child E’s family, searching for them on social media two days after the baby’s death and again on numerous occasions in the following months, including on Christmas Day.

The court heard how on the day after Letby murdered child E, she tried to kill his twin, child F – allegedly using insulin to poison a baby.

Child F was prescribed a TPN (total parenteral nutrition) bag of fluids and later suffered an unexpected drop in his blood sugar levels and a surge in heart rate. Checks on his insulin levels were carried out which showed, “conclusive evidence” that someone had given child F insulin to poison him, jurors were told.

Mr Johnson said no other baby on the neonatal unit was prescribed insulin so child F could not have received the drug intended for another child by negligence.

The prosecution alleges that Letby injected insulin into the TPN bag before it was hung up to be given to the child.

Letby ‘tried to murder baby girl on three occasions’

Jurors were also told that Letby had tried to murder a baby girl on three separate occasions in September 2015.

The baby, child G, was born “exceptionally premature” four months earlier at a different hospital and weighed only 1lb 2oz.

Transferred to the Countess of Chester’s neonatal unit, she was “doing well” but in the early hours of the following day, the Crown says Letby fed an excessive amount of milk to child G through a nasogastric tube and also, prosecutors claim, injected air.

She collapsed and stopped breathing but survived and recovered at another hospital. There were two further attempts by Letby to kill the child on her return to the Chester hospital, jurors were told.

One occasion involved a monitor allegedly being switched off before it was “discovered” by Letby. The court heard child G had been left “severely disabled”.

Letby ‘searched Facebook for parents of boy she murdered’

The court heard how Letby searched for two of the baby’s parents on Facebook.

One of the searches came hours after she allegedly murdered the five-day-old boy by injecting air into his stomach through a nose tube.

Child C was born prematurely at 30 weeks on June 10, 2015, weighing only 800 grams, and despite going into intensive care was in good condition. On the night shift on June 13 and into the next day, Letby was working but the baby was in the care of another nurse.

Child C’s nurse was at a nursing station when the baby’s monitor sounded an alarm at about 11.15pm. When she got to his room, Letby was stood by his incubator – the third time in the space of a week after a baby had collapsed, showing the defendant’s alleged "constant malevolent presence", jurors heard. Letby is said to have told the other nurse: "He’s going. He’s going."

Mr Johnson said Letby sent a text message to an off-duty colleague saying she wanted to be in child C’s room as it would be “cathartic – in other words, would help her wellbeing – to see a living baby in the space previously occupied by a dead baby – child A – but she had been put in another room.”

Despite several hours of resuscitation attempts, child C was pronounced dead at 5.58am on June 14.

A review by a medical expert found "the only feasible mechanism" for the air in his body, which caused his collapse, was someone deliberately injecting it through his nose tube. An independent pathologist who reviewed the case concluded child C died because his breathing became compromised and he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Mr Johnson told jurors: "If you are trying to murder a child in a neonatal unit, it is a fairly effective way of doing it. It doesn’t really leave much trace."

He said on the afternoon of June 14, 2015 – hours after child C died – the defendant searched on Facebook for the baby’s parents. Mr Johnson suggested that from the timings, this was "one of the first things she did when waking up" after she had finished her shift at about 8am.

The court was also told how child D, a baby girl, is alleged to have been murdered by Letby with an intentional injection of air into the bloodstream.

The baby lost her colour and became floppy in her father’s arms shortly after she was delivered by Caesarean section.

But she responded well to treatment until she deteriorated and collapsed three times in the early hours of June 22, 2015.

During the second collapse, the baby was "distressed and crying", Mr Johnson said. Her monitor alarm sounded on the third collapse and she could not be revived.

In the wake of child D’s death and the preceding deaths and collapses, Letby sent "many messages" to friends in which she suggested they could all clearly be explained as natural causes.

Letby later told police she could not explain why she had searched on Facebook for child D’s parents. She was also asked about another message in which she had referred to an "element of fate" being involved.

Mr Johnson told the jury: "We say, tragically for [child D] her bad luck or fate was the fact that Lucy Letby was working in the neo-natal unit that night."

The trial continues.

Press Association contributed to this report

Comments / 18

Missy McKim
2d ago

Innocent babies at the mercy of a devil who has no mercy………….. My sister encountered a nurse who wanted to take her baby into another room. When my sister said No, the nurse stabbed a needle into the upholstery of the examination table………my sister told the Doctor. I have no idea what happened after that. Don’t let them separate you from your baby. You have no idea what will take place!!!!! My sister did not feel okay about her baby being separated from her!!! Speak up when you are not okay with something concerning your own children!!! God Bless!!!! ❤️👍🇺🇸

Reply
13
L.D Jackson
1d ago

She is beyond the evil that was taught in religious text and books. Anyone that harms an infant, child deserves a punishment of cosmic proportion. My condolences to the parents who lost their babies😭😭🌹🌹. This world isn't cruel, but it unfortunately houses some people who initiate to utilize cruelty either witnessed, experienced or learned. Rest In Providence young ones, may the ancestors guide you through the ether😔🌹😭🌺

Reply
7
MaybeMe
1d ago

What would possess a nurse who is suppose to nurture and care for those sick babies to do this….Satan. She is the human face of pure evil.

Reply
3
Related
International Business Times

Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive

A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘One in a million’ mother, 29, found dead next to daughter after missing school run

A 29-year-old mother who was found lying dead next to her three-year-old daughter has been described as “one in a million” and a “kind, loving, beautiful person”.Loved ones said Nicole Barnes was “the most amazing mummy” to her four children and someone who “just wanted the best for her kids”.Ms Barnes, from Merseyside, was found on Monday, 3 October, after she missed the school run and the school rang her partner, Craig Sharnock, to ask why she had not picked her children up.The mother-of-four was found by her friend Gemma who tried to resuscitate her while waiting for the ambulance.Her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Manchester Crown Court#Chester Hospital
Daily Mail

Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon's babysitter says she was told not to come to work BEFORE he 'vanished': Cops seize evidence that will 'move the case forward' as family's pool is drained

A babysitter for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon says she received an 'odd' text telling her not to come to work before he disappeared. Quinton has not been seen since October 5, when he was reported missing by his mother Leilani. Her fiance, Danny Youngkin, told police he last saw the boy at 6am that morning.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Youngest member of mother’s ride-out gang locked up over killing of 17-year-old

The youngest member of a pack of youths who fatally stabbed a teenager after being driven to the scene by one of their mothers has been locked up for more than six years.The boy was aged just 14 when he was recruited to join in on the revenge attack on 17-year-old Levi Ernest Morrison on April 10 last year.The group of youths had been armed with three machetes and a knife when they chased Levi and his friend in Sydenham, south London.The Old Bailey had heard how the immediate trigger was the appearance of a rival at Nichola Leighton’s home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police probing 2002 murder of young woman find ‘complete male DNA profile’

Police investigating the murder of a 22-year-old woman who was strangled in 2002 have identified a “complete male DNA profile” on her clothing.The body of Michelle Bettles was found by a local resident in woodland beside a country track in the village of Scarning in Norfolk on March 31 2002, the weekend the Queen Mother died.Norfolk Police said the killer has never been identified.A forensic review was launched in March this year, on the 20th anniversary of Ms Bettles’ death, to re-examine DNA found in the case.Police said the review has identified “several DNA profiles” on Ms Bettles’ clothing, “including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’

Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried

A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother threatens to blow up school after being told she was not allowed to pick up daughter, police say

A mother has been accused of threatening to blow up an elementary school in Florida after she was told she was not allowed to pick up her child.Brevard County Sheriff’s Office charged Tiffanimarie Pirozzi, 29, with making a false bomb threat, fleeing police and disturbing a school function over the incident at University Park Elementary in Melbourne, southeast of Orlando, on 5 October.According to an affidavit obtained by Fox 35 , Ms Pirozzi was stopped by a school resource officer and issued a traffic citation and trespass order due to previous hostile behaviour. The affidavit stated that Ms Pirozzi...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Lefty Graves

Teen calls child protection services when mother makes him eat off floor

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Living in a large family, there are a lot of cousins and other relatives. At a recent family reunion, one of my cousins related this hilarious story to a few other relatives and me. My cousin was about 13 when he decided that he wanted to be able to be the boss. While this, in and of itself, is no great surprise, most teens want to be in charge, this particular cousin plotted out a way to be removed from his parent's home, or so he thought.
Daily Mail

Schoolgirl, 12, who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to the GP by her concerned mother a year before her death but wasn't referred after describing her mood as '10 out of 10', inquest hears

A 12-year-old girl who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to a GP by her mother more than a year before her death but wasn't referred, an inquest has heard. Charley-Ann Patterson was found dead at her home in Cramlington, Northumberland, on October 1, 2020. Her parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day

The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Serial Killer Told Mom Who Caught Her With Baby: ‘Trust Me, I’m a Nurse’

A British nurse accused of murdering seven babies in her care was interrupted during one attack by the alleged victim’s mother who decided to pay a visit to her newborn son at the hospital, a court was told Tuesday.Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with 22 crimes including the murder of five baby boys, two girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwest England, between 2015 and 2016. Letby has denied the allegations.During her trial at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, the jury heard that the mother of a victim referred...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

881K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy