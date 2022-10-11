ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed

By Rohan Mattu
 5 days ago

Charges dropped against Adnan Syed 03:19

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore prosecutors dropped all charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday, WJZ has learned.

Syed, 41, was previously sentenced to life after he was convicted for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. The case first received national attention in 2014 the hit podcast "Serial" raised questions about the prosecution.

He served more than 20 years in prison before his murder conviction was vacated last month.

Syed was 17 years old and a senior at Woodlawn High School in 1999 when he was charged in Lee's death. He was convicted of the crime in 2000.

Lee disappeared on Jan. 13, 1999. Several weeks later, her body was found in Leakin Park. An autopsy report stated she had died from manual strangulation.

Since the conviction, Syed has maintained that he is innocent.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby still has to decide if she will re-try Syed. Prosecutors are narrowing in on another suspect in the case, multiple sources told WJZ .

Mosby told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that the DNA test results would determine if she would certify Syed is innocent.

"If that DNA comes back inconclusive, I will certify that he's innocent," Mosby said. " If it comes back to two alternative suspects, I will certify that he's innocent. If it comes back to Adnan Syed, the state is still in a position to proceed upon the prosecution."

Lee's brother, Young, filed a notice of appeal on Sept. 28 . In a filing last week, Attorney General Brian Frosh and Assistant Attorney General Carrie Williams joined Lee in saying Syed's case should be paused until the appeal is heard.

The attorney general's office declined a request for comment from WJZ.

Rabia Chaudry, a family friend and prominent advocate of Syed's said her prayers for Adnan have been mostly granted, but that she seeks justice for Lee.

"My final prayer is that the killer is soon arrested and I believe with my entire heart that this will happen," she said in a statement . "Finally I want to say to Adnan that I love you little brother, and I can't wait for the world to get to know you. You deserve everything good in this life and the next."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 2

 

