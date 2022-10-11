Read full article on original website
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan PfeiferIthaca, NY
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
A Great Night to be a Bomber
The Ithaca College Department of Athletics officially inducted its 52nd Hall of Fame class on October 7 in Emerson Suites. Eight individuals and one national championship team were enshrined into the Hall of Fame in front of nearly 200 guests. “Ithaca College Athletics enjoys a celebrated tradition of excellence, and...
Bombers Swimming & Diving Open Season on Saturday
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca College swimming & diving teams are set to kick off their 2022-23 seasons on Saturday as both programs are set to welcome Buffalo State, Fredonia State and Hobart & William Smith to South Hill on Saturday, October 15 for a meet in the Kelsey Partridge Bird Natatorium.
Big Second Half Goal Leads to a 1-1 Draw Against Skidmore
ITHACA, N.Y. - The Ithaca College men's soccer team drew with Skidmore College by a score of 1-1 on Friday afternoon at Carp Wood Field. The Bombers record moves 2-6-5 on the season while the Thoroughbreds now stand at 5-1-5. Junior goalkeeper Ian Whitfield made three saves for the Bombers in their match. Graduate student Kyle Sicke recorded a team-high three shots, with one landing on net in the draw.
IC VOICES WITH IDEAS | OCTOBER 20TH
Join us for IC Voices on Thursday, October 20th in the Taughannock Falls Room from 3-4pm. In the fall of 2019, the Center for IDEAS launched a new project to capture and archive the legacies of Ithaca College student activists and their impact. Through interviews, students discuss themselves, their activism, and their vision for the future. For Hispanic/Latine/x Heritage Month we have one of our students, Laura Avila, sharing what activism means to her.
Black Where You Are
UBSU is beyond excited to welcome you back from a (hopefully) restful Fall Break and get into some good trouble on Monday, October 17th at 7 pm. Check us out in the ALS room as we discuss one's relationship with Blackness and location. In our meeting Black Where You Are, we will examine what it means to be Black in your neighborhood, culture, and now Ithaca.
National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day
October 15th is National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day (NLAAD), a campaign that brings together Hispanic/Latinx communities and organizations providing services under one theme to promote HIV testing, prevention and education. This year’s theme “You Choose!” raises awareness about options to choose the medication that suits one best: new injectable medication options to treat and prevent HIV, or the existing pill regimen. Together these options contribute further to make an end to this epidemic possible.
SAVE THE DATE: Roundtable on Battleship Potemkin, Soviet Montage, and the War in Ukraine Mon. Oct. 31
This interdisciplinary conversation presents four different views on the significance of Battleship Potemkin for both history and the current moment, featuring scholars from four different disciplines. Monday October 31, 2022. 7:50-9:00 p.m. Park Auditorium. Ithaca College. IN-PERSON INTERDISCIPLINARY ROUNDTABLE. Battleship Potemkin (Sergei Eisenstein, USSR, 1925) is considered one of the...
