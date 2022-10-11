UBSU is beyond excited to welcome you back from a (hopefully) restful Fall Break and get into some good trouble on Monday, October 17th at 7 pm. Check us out in the ALS room as we discuss one's relationship with Blackness and location. In our meeting Black Where You Are, we will examine what it means to be Black in your neighborhood, culture, and now Ithaca.

