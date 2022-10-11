ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Fabien Frankel laughs off Criston Cole hate on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
 4 days ago

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Fabien Frankel says people have started to hate his House of the Dragon character, Criston Cole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJbh9_0iUTjsFH00
Fabien Frankel discussed his "House of the Dragon" character, Criston Cole, on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." Screenshot via The Tonight Show/YouTube

The 28-year-old discussed the character during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon .

House of the Dragon is a fantasy series based on George R.R. Martin 's book Fire & Blood . The series takes place about 200 years before Game of Thrones , based on Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series.

Season 1 has seen Cole go from Princess Rhaenyra's sworn protector and lover to her enemy and an ally of her stepmother and former friend, Queen Alicent.

On The Tonight Show , Fallon called Frankel a "fan favorite" before noting some have "started to turn" on the actor.

"They're not into it anymore," Frankel said. "I sort of had an inkling that some people didn't like me. We went to Comic Con, and I remember, like, all the actors lined up. And I heard a guy go, 'That guy plays Criston Cole. I hate that dude.'"

"I was really confused. And I was like, 'Wow. Already? It hasn't even come out yet,'" he added, teasing a future episode.

House of the Dragon also stars Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans , Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno. The series airs Sundays on HBO.

Frankel is a British actor who previously appeared in the Netflix series The Serpent .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

