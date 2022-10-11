ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

How will upcoming elections affect the economy?

Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Amuf6_0iUTjlJQ00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Catawba College’s Politics Chair Dr. Michael Bitzer weighs in on the economy, and how the upcoming November elections will have an impact.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Refinery29

A Week In Charlotte, NC, On A $45,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: children's ministry director who makes $45,000 per year and spends some of her...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salisbury, NC
Elections
City
Salisbury, NC
Salisbury, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Salisbury, NC
Government
rhinotimes.com

County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Food Network’s “Triple D” Returns To North Carolina Friday Night

If there’s one thing that can never be said about the state of North Carolina it’s, “Wow, there’s nowhere good to eat!” You certainly don’t have to remind the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” of this. Guy Fieri’s popular show has spotlighted more than 30 spots in the Queen City and Tar Heel State. Tomorrow night, it returns its spotlight-this time on a staple of the North Carolina coast. The Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Moorehead City will be featured.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Election Local#Nexstar Media Inc
country1037fm.com

Charlotte North Carolina Hosting National Prison Summit

Register for the National Summit on Mass Incarceration happening from October 19th to October 22, 2022. Participants will be provided strategic training and resource development for persons working to improve the lives of those who are incarcerated and those impacted by incarceration. Register here. Francene Marie interviewed Wize Shahid also...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sports
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Charlotte, North Carolina

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Charlotte for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Charlotte. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte defense attorney speaks about impact of court dismissals error

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s now been more than a week since the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office announced that a computer error had led to 16,000 incorrectly dismissed charges. While the district attorney’s office said it took immediate action to correct the error, Charlotte defense attorney Mark...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Iredell-Statesville Schools In North Carolina Consider a ‘Furry’ Costume Ban

Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. And when your child is an athlete, regardless of it they are looking to play in college, that makes the decision that much harder. If your child has the potential to be a college athlete and potentially get a scholarship, you want to make sure they are in the best place possible to develop their skills and get noticed. Even if they are in it for fun, you still want them to have good coaches, and facilities and winning is nice too! How do you know the best High Schools for athletes in the state of North Carolina? Of course, you can look at the success of a specific team or program. State championships and players signed to college programs are certainly a reflection.
STATESVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

Bobcat Company Celebrates Completion of Manufacturing Facility Expansion in Statesville, N.C.

STATESVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Bobcat Company, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, today celebrated the completion of its Statesville manufacturing facility expansion with a ceremonial ribbon cutting attended by company leaders, employees and community members. The $70 million investment makes the location the company’s largest manufacturing facility in North America and will add hundreds more jobs in Iredell County over the next five years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006208/en/ $70 million investment makes Statesville the company’s largest manufacturing facility in North America and will create up to 250 additional jobs (Photo: Business Wire)
STATESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy