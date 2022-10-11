ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

School Nurses, Tell Me The Wildest Thing You've Had To Deal With That Made You Go, "I Need A Raise"

By Jess Goodwin
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B89Yv_0iUTjcMt00

It's been a while since I was in school, but when I look back at the handful of times I spent in the school nurse's office, it seems like it was...probably not a fun job.

Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com

Between head lice checks, angry parents, and a myriad of other new problems kids have most likely started having since I graduated, there are a lot of opportunities for things to get unpleasant.

NBC / Via giphy.com

But I want to hear about the really wild stuff — the stuff that makes you, at best, think, I need a raise, like, yesterday , and at worst make plans to disappear and go live off the grid.

Dreezy / Via giphy.com

Head to the comments and let me know some of the weirdest and most intense things you've had to deal with as a school nurse for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

