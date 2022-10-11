Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going to restaurants with your close friends and family members, then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that serve absolutely delicious food and are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic...
Was It Legal for the Driver Who Crashed on the Maine Turnpike to Have Dogs in the Back of His Pickup?
A horrific accident on the Maine Turnpike on Wednesday resulted in one man being taken to the hospital and one of 10 dogs killed. That accident has led to a lot of people speculating on social media as to the law on transporting dogs in an open truck bed. According...
Viral video shows the "astonishing" moment a shark jumped on board a fishing boat off the coast of Maine
Shark tagging isn't a new venture for Sea Ventures Charters in Maine. But last month, those on board the company's fishing boat had a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" – when a large mako shark jumped out of the water and plopped right on the deck. A now-viral video shows the moment...
That's no ladybug invading your house
(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
4 Great Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Camden: A waterfront gem threatened
Camden Harbor is known to sailors on the Maine coast to be two things: one of the prettiest harbors, and one of the most uncomfortable. Curtis Island and the ledges do little to blunt the force of the rollers swinging in to the outer harbor from Penobscot Bay. The earliest inhabitants of the land, the Penobscot, dubbed the harbor Megunticook, which translates roughly to “great swells of the sea,” for the immense waves that sweep through during storms.
90-year-old searching for artifacts gets lost in frigid Maine woods, rescuers say
A 90-year-old man was found safe but freezing in Maine after he got lost in the woods, rescuers say. James Thomas left his home in Mexico, Maine, on Friday, Oct. 7, to search for artifacts with his metal detector in Township E in Franklin County. He left his family a note telling them where he was going, the Maine Warden Service told WGME.
Top 10 Stolen Vehicles in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Everybody loves a good, hardworking pickup truck, especially auto thieves in New England. Yes, pickup trucks are in high demand, and they don't even have to...
The Most Popular Grocery Store in Each New England State May Surprise You
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Are you a grocery store snob? I absolutely am. I will drive out of my way just to go to my favorite ones, and I like to think I'm not alone. I mean, if I have to drop in some place to grab a bag of chips or milk or something, I check my snobbery at the door, but for full-on shopping and buying my must-haves, I go out of the way to visit my favorite stores.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know.
Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
WATCH: This Sweet New England Kitty is the Perfect Bobcat Babysitter
It's always precious when one animal takes another under its wing. Not only does the unconventionality make for an adorable sight, but it's heartwarming to see animals look out for one another despite their differences. One sweet kitty did just that when placed on babysitting duty for a young bobcat...
Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline
(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
Charming Barnhouse Airbnb on Serene Farmland in Maine Comes With Horses
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. With Maine’s varying landscapes and terrain, our state makes for a stunning place to get away and experience the most unique Airbnbs and areas to explore. Whether you’re from the state or visiting from away, there are many options to get a taste of different parts of Pine Tree State.
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best...
Maine lawmakers snap over lobster fishing's impact on whales
As federal regulators look to impose limits on fishing lines that can entangle an endangered whale species, a bipartisan group of Maine lawmakers is rallying to block rules they say could tank the state's lucrative lobster industry. And as part of the effort, they're threatening to take federal funding away...
The Coldest October Day on Record for Each New England State
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Fall seems to be the go-to season for many New Englanders, despite the fact it seems to start on a new date every year. After three months of heat and humidity, people are ready to put away the sunscreen, turn off the air conditioning, and say, “Red Sox? Who are they?”
Maine polluter to pay $454M over mercury contamination
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has ordered the owners of a former chemical plant to pay Maine $454 million for dumping toxic mercury into a major river, resolving a two-decades long battle over the pollution. The settlement, approved by the U.S. District Court judge John Woodcock, will...
Males With Tattoos Wanted for a Boston Casting Call
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Well, here you go. Maybe this is could be your 15 minutes of fame and even beyond. If you're a guy with tattoos, here's your chance to talk about them and show them off with other like-minded tat lovers.
