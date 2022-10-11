ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going to restaurants with your close friends and family members, then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that serve absolutely delicious food and are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
That's no ladybug invading your house

(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
The Maine Monitor

Camden: A waterfront gem threatened

Camden Harbor is known to sailors on the Maine coast to be two things: one of the prettiest harbors, and one of the most uncomfortable. Curtis Island and the ledges do little to blunt the force of the rollers swinging in to the outer harbor from Penobscot Bay. The earliest inhabitants of the land, the Penobscot, dubbed the harbor Megunticook, which translates roughly to “great swells of the sea,” for the immense waves that sweep through during storms.
Raleigh News & Observer

90-year-old searching for artifacts gets lost in frigid Maine woods, rescuers say

A 90-year-old man was found safe but freezing in Maine after he got lost in the woods, rescuers say. James Thomas left his home in Mexico, Maine, on Friday, Oct. 7, to search for artifacts with his metal detector in Township E in Franklin County. He left his family a note telling them where he was going, the Maine Warden Service told WGME.
Seacoast Current

The Most Popular Grocery Store in Each New England State May Surprise You

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Are you a grocery store snob? I absolutely am. I will drive out of my way just to go to my favorite ones, and I like to think I'm not alone. I mean, if I have to drop in some place to grab a bag of chips or milk or something, I check my snobbery at the door, but for full-on shopping and buying my must-haves, I go out of the way to visit my favorite stores.
Seacoast Current

Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
The Center Square

Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline

(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
Seacoast Current

Charming Barnhouse Airbnb on Serene Farmland in Maine Comes With Horses

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. With Maine’s varying landscapes and terrain, our state makes for a stunning place to get away and experience the most unique Airbnbs and areas to explore. Whether you’re from the state or visiting from away, there are many options to get a taste of different parts of Pine Tree State.
Phys.org

Maine lawmakers snap over lobster fishing's impact on whales

As federal regulators look to impose limits on fishing lines that can entangle an endangered whale species, a bipartisan group of Maine lawmakers is rallying to block rules they say could tank the state's lucrative lobster industry. And as part of the effort, they're threatening to take federal funding away...
Seacoast Current

The Coldest October Day on Record for Each New England State

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Fall seems to be the go-to season for many New Englanders, despite the fact it seems to start on a new date every year. After three months of heat and humidity, people are ready to put away the sunscreen, turn off the air conditioning, and say, “Red Sox? Who are they?”
Seacoast Current

Males With Tattoos Wanted for a Boston Casting Call

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Well, here you go. Maybe this is could be your 15 minutes of fame and even beyond. If you're a guy with tattoos, here's your chance to talk about them and show them off with other like-minded tat lovers.
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

