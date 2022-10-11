Read full article on original website
You're Invited to a Spooky Twilight Tour of Pembroke's Oldest Cemetery!Dianna CarneyPembroke, MA
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Local Marshfield Brewery Announces Scary Good NEW Beer Will Drop at Spooky Movie Night!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Daughter Picks Up Search for Missing Hampstead, NH Man
The daughter of a 79-year-old Hampstead man who went missing in July has resumed a search for him on her own with volunteers. A Silver Alert was issued by New Hampshire State Police for John Matson, who suffers from dementia, after he left his home on Amy Lane the afternoon of July 6 and did not return home. New Hampshire Fish & Game and Hampstead Police organized "an extensive and strategic search" using K9 units, State Police helicopter, drones, line searches, and ATVs," according to Hampstead Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley at the time.
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Dancing in the Streets of Boston
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I totally forgot about this! I'm so excited, because it's time to see the finished product. I'm talking about the movie musical based on "A Christmas Carol" that was filmed in the Boston area a year ago and had Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell dancing in the streets of Boston.
Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. Then I realized...
Ready for Screeemfest? New Hampshire’s Canobie Lake Park Has Updated How You Get Tickets
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It is the time when everyone wants to go out at night and be scared either by scare actors or while walking through a haunted house. Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, is one of the best places to go with your family or friends during the spooky season.
11 Adam Sandler-Inspired Halloween Costumes
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Halloween and Adam Sandler. The perfect marriage – almost as strong as Stan & Judy’s. How fitting that “The Sandman” makes his return to...
WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in Portsmouth Harbor, New Hampshire
It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
Best Chicken Wings Joint in Portsmouth, NH, to Close Its Doors
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Do you love chicken wings? If without hesitation you said "yes", then you'll be bummed to find out one of the best and award-winning chicken wing spots in the state will be closing soon.
Grab Your Broom and Visit These Popular Shops in Salem, Massachusetts
Nothing gets you quite in the Halloween spirit like a trip to Salem, Massachusetts. Founded back in 1626, according to the town's website, Salem is most infamous for being the site of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. During the course of the hysteria, 20 people were accused of witchcraft, put on trial, and tragically executed. Several others died in jail. You can learn more about these innocent victims here.
Photos: New Hampshire’s Own Adam Sandler Just Bought the Most Unexpected Home
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Hmmmmmm, New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler, raised in Manchester, just bought the last home you'd expect an A-List celebrity swimming in money to buy. According to...
Spook Easily? New Hampshire Haunted Attraction Will Have Special ‘No Scares’ Nights
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Some people might hear about a Halloween attraction with “no scares” nights and say, “What’s wrong with some people??”. But as someone...
New England Town Ranks Second Safest in U.S. for Trick-or-Treating
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Boston can have “Dirty Water," because a town across the river has adopted a new song: “The Safety Dance.”. Just weeks after it was...
77-Year-Old Salisbury, Massachusetts, Hiker Flown Off NH Mountain After Fall
A 77-year-old Salisbury man had to be flown off the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia after he fell into a tree and was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon. New Hampshire Fish & Game said Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury was hiking with his niece about a quarter mile from the summit of Mount Garfield when they called for help. A Conservation Office determined Pike's injuries and distant proximity to the trail head were serious enough to contact the New Hampshire Army Air National Guard for assistance moving Pike.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know.
This Maine Road is Perfect for an Impromptu, Spooky Halloween Drive
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Before I even get into this, let me just rip the bandaid off for anyone who notices the hood of my truck in the bottom of this picture that's clearly taken from the driver's seat and wants to bust me for TeXtInG aNd DrIvInG -- I pulled over in the insanely too narrow breakdown lane next to the guardrail and put my hazards on to take any picture you see in this article.
Best Job Ever: Massachusetts Woman Gets Paid to Sample Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Ice cream is one of the most beloved desserts in America. It is a $6.8 billion dollar industry, for crying out loud! In the world of ice cream, there is a brand name that stands out from all the rest. Ben & Jerry's are to ice cream what the Ferrari is to automobiles, the iMac to laptops, and the iPhone to cell phones. There's the best and then there's the rest. But this Vermont-based ice cream conglomerate isn't getting complacent. Even in the midst of the pandemic, they released 40 different flavors.
Good and Bad News: Canobie Lake Park is Changing Things Up for Screeemfest 2022
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. During the month of October (and the end of September) Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, changes its hours and gets ready to scare you. Screeemfest is a fun and spooky event that you can attend during the Fall at Canobie Lake Park.
NH’s Spaulding Turnpike Goes Cashless Monday
Monday night your ride on the Spaulding Turnpike will change forever. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will no longer accept cash as toll payment at the Rochester and Dover toll plazas starting at 10 p.m. when the last of the state's daytime toll plazas are closed. Drivers will instead...
A New Hampshire Barber May Have Just Set a Brilliant New Standard for Weddings
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
The Latest New Hampshire Eatery Celebrates Award-Winning Haitian Food
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Yum! It's always exciting to hear about new restaurants opening up, because if there's one thing we humans love universally, it's eating. And when it's an award-winning, internationally-recognized chef's new restaurant, then bring it.
When Will the Rye, NH Water District Boil Lift Boil Water Order?
A boil water order will likely remain in effect for Rye Water District customers all weekend as samples of the water are taken that will help determine when the order can be lifted. The order was issued Wednesday after high levels of E.coli bacteria was measured in samples taken at...
