Read full article on original website
Related
Jared Dudley Says He Always Knew Devin Booker Was Going To Be Special: "Book's Always Been A Bucket"
Jared Dudley, who was teammates with Devin Booker in Phoenix, says he always knew that Booker was going to be special.
Memphis tiger fans celebrate first Basketball Block Party
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tiger basketball fans got hyped up for the 2022-2023 season Saturday afternoon at the first-ever Memphis Basketball Block Party. The event replaced Memphis Madness, the annual pep rally in favor of a new on-campus event where fans were introduced to the men and women’s basketball teams for the upcoming season.
Hog Fans Shouldn't Worry About Things That Didn't Happen
Having 52-35 lead still wasn't comfortable enough against BYU for Sam Pittman.
College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 8
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll College football rankings: Predicting the ...
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0