Alabama coaching staff extends offer to 2023 DB from Peach state

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
On Monday, the Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to 2023 defensive back Tyler Scott. Recently, the Georgia native decommitted from Arkansas State. Since then, he has garnered interest from a number of different programs.

Scott plays safety at Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia. Last season, he recorded 25 tackles and 5 pass breakups for the Falcons.

As of right now, On3’s RPM favors Auburn as the favorite to land Scott at 95.2% likelihood. However, the offer from Alabama could very well change things for his recruitment moving forward. The Crimson Tide have missed out on several defensive backs so far and could look to add Scott to their 2023 recruiting class.

Today, Roll Tide Wire takes a look at Tyler Scott’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 – 106 93

Rivals 2 – – –

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 3 – 51 47

247 Composite 3 1482 137 124

Vitals

Hometown Mableton, Georgia

Projected Position Safety

Height 6-2

Weight 185

Class 2023

Other ffers

  • Kentucky
  • Miami
  • Mississippi State
  • Vanderbilt

tdalabamamag.com

5-Star Alabama commits set to square off

Mill Creek and Buford will square off in a battle of the unbeatens Friday, and a pair of Alabama commits will collide in this highly-anticipated matchup. Caleb Downs and Mill Creek will travel to Buford to take on Justice Haynes and the Wolves Friday. Haynes and Downs are both verbally committed to Alabama, and both garner a five-star rating.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

It's Official: Georgia Tech Has Their Man

The search to name a replacement for former Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury ended late Friday afternoon when J Batt was named as the new Tech athletic director. Batt is departing the role of executive deputy director of Athletics, chief operating officer, and chief revenue officer at the University of Alabama and will join Georgia Tech on Oct. 24.
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs

This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Washington Examiner

Georgia officials investigating Raphael Warnock-linked charity

A charity affiliated closely with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is reportedly facing an investigation from state officials who say the nonprofit group may not be properly registered to solicit donations in Georgia. The Ebenezer Building Foundation lists Warnock as its top officer and is controlled by the Atlanta church at...
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Are There Any Lakes with Alligators Near Atlanta, Georgia?

Atlanta, GA is often known as the New York of the South and is currently the largest city in the region (by a substantial amount). When we think of big cities, large animals usually aren’t a part of the conversation. While that may be true for the big cities in the northern United States, it’s a bit different in the South! Whether you are traveling to the region soon or are just curious, we are going to answer the question once and for all. Are there any lakes with alligators near Atlanta? Let’s get started.
ATLANTA, GA
