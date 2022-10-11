Alabama coaching staff extends offer to 2023 DB from Peach state

On Monday, the Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to 2023 defensive back Tyler Scott. Recently, the Georgia native decommitted from Arkansas State. Since then, he has garnered interest from a number of different programs.

Scott plays safety at Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia. Last season, he recorded 25 tackles and 5 pass breakups for the Falcons.

As of right now, On3’s RPM favors Auburn as the favorite to land Scott at 95.2% likelihood. However, the offer from Alabama could very well change things for his recruitment moving forward. The Crimson Tide have missed out on several defensive backs so far and could look to add Scott to their 2023 recruiting class.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 – 106 93

Rivals 2 – – –

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 3 – 51 47

247 Composite 3 1482 137 124

Vitals

Hometown Mableton, Georgia

Projected Position Safety

Height 6-2

Weight 185

Class 2023

