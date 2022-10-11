ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

FOX Carolina

2 men stabbed in 2nd Greenville Co. bar fight, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to two bar fights in one night that left people injured with stab wounds. The first stabbing took place at VIP Latino Bar and Grill around 1 a.m., according to deputies. Deputies said the second stabbing took place...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Oconee Co. man forced woman into car, assaulted her

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested in connection with a kidnapping and domestic violence incident. According to deputies, 20-year-old Dominick Falsitta got into an argument with a woman and then assaulted her on Tuesday along Highway 28. According to arrest warrants, he grabbed her hair, struck her in the face and pushed her to the ground.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man charged with murder of grandmother

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. One year after his son's death, Gentry Ostendorff explains the inspiration behind his thrift store, named for his son. Scene of death investigation in Spartanburg County. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and coroner are investigating a...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
County
Oconee County, SC
Oconee County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Walhalla, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police arrest woman accused of helping hide Cati Blauvelt's murder

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police said a woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2016 murder of Catherine "Cati" Blauvelt. Police said they arrested 23-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Thompson on Oct. 12 with help of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Thompson has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man gets prison time for faking COVID-19 test

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To avoid being placed back behind bars, an Upstate man faked a positive COVID-19 test - and it landed him in prison. Orin Jerel Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to obstruction of justice. In April 2021, Kemp, who is from Pendleton, was facing...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Death of Spartanburg County woman, 88, investigated as homicide

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was called to investigate a death on Thursday afternoon. Betty Doris Horton, 88, was pronounced dead at a home on Battleground Road near Bud Arthur Bridge Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine her cause of death, but the coroner said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman arrested in connection to 2016 murder case

Spartanburg County officials said hundreds of people received incorrect absentee ballots after an error from the vendor in the printing process. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. New food hall coming to BridgeWay Station. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Big plans just announced for Mauldin. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Deputies find owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says they have found the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
EASLEY, SC
accesswdun.com

Dahlonega man charged in alleged forgery attempt

A Dahlonega man has been charged after he allegedly submitted two forged surety bonds to a construction company in North Georgia. According to a press release from the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, Ernest Warren, 48, was charged with two counts of forgery on Sept. 29. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
my40.tv

Thefts led authorities to more than $120,000 in stolen goods at Arden pawn shop

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A series of thefts led Buncombe County Sheriff's detectives to an area pawn shop where, on Wednesday, they confiscated a cache of stolen items. The thefts, which started in mid-July and continued through last week, happened at area Target, Lowe's and Walmart stores. Detectives from both the sheriff's office and Asheville Police Department have connected the dots to the series of thefts, which led them to Denny's Jewelry and Pawn in Arden on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
ARDEN, NC
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton

The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
ATHENS, GA

