Bond denied for man accused of killing grandmother in South Carolina
Bond was denied for a man accused of killing his grandmother in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
2 men stabbed in 2nd Greenville Co. bar fight, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to two bar fights in one night that left people injured with stab wounds. The first stabbing took place at VIP Latino Bar and Grill around 1 a.m., according to deputies. Deputies said the second stabbing took place...
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Oconee Co. man forced woman into car, assaulted her
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested in connection with a kidnapping and domestic violence incident. According to deputies, 20-year-old Dominick Falsitta got into an argument with a woman and then assaulted her on Tuesday along Highway 28. According to arrest warrants, he grabbed her hair, struck her in the face and pushed her to the ground.
FOX Carolina
Man charged with murder of grandmother
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. One year after his son's death, Gentry Ostendorff explains the inspiration behind his thrift store, named for his son. Scene of death investigation in Spartanburg County. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and coroner are investigating a...
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
Daughter accused of killing parent in double homicide at NC home
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested for killing her parent and another victim at a home in Macon County. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office charged Divinity Aleza Guest with two counts of second-degree murder. Deputies said they received a welfare check Monday from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office before 10 p.m. at […]
One injured in stabbing at Upstate bar
One person is injured after a stabbing during a fight at an Upstate bar. Just after 1 AM this morning, The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the VIP Latino Bar and Grill on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Police arrest woman accused of helping hide Cati Blauvelt’s murder
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police said a woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2016 murder of Catherine “Cati” Blauvelt. Police said they arrested 23-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Thompson on Oct. 12 with help of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Thompson has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.
FOX Carolina
Upstate man gets prison time for faking COVID-19 test
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To avoid being placed back behind bars, an Upstate man faked a positive COVID-19 test - and it landed him in prison. Orin Jerel Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to obstruction of justice. In April 2021, Kemp, who is from Pendleton, was facing...
FOX Carolina
Death of Spartanburg County woman, 88, investigated as homicide
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate a death on Thursday afternoon. Betty Doris Horton, 88, was pronounced dead at a home on Battleground Road near Bud Arthur Bridge Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine her cause of death, but the coroner said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
FOX Carolina
Woman arrested in connection to 2016 murder case
Spartanburg County officials said hundreds of people received incorrect absentee ballots after an error from the vendor in the printing process. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. New food hall coming to BridgeWay Station. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Big plans just announced for Mauldin. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson...
WALA-TV FOX10
GRAPHIC: Four arrested in ‘child torture’ involving 8-year-old girl, officials say
WELLFORD, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina arrested four adults on child abuse charges after a doctor said a young girl’s injuries met the criteria for a medical diagnosis of child torture. The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the Department of Social Services (DSS) responded to...
Upstate Teen dead following ATV crash
An Upstate teenager is dead following a fatal ATV crash. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office issued a report on the crash Friday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find owners of dog found in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
accesswdun.com
Dahlonega man charged in alleged forgery attempt
A Dahlonega man has been charged after he allegedly submitted two forged surety bonds to a construction company in North Georgia. According to a press release from the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, Ernest Warren, 48, was charged with two counts of forgery on Sept. 29. The...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Pedestrian hit on busy highway in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed in on a busy highway in Spartanburg County Thursday night. Troopers said at 7:18 p.m. a driver in a sedan was heading north on SC 11 when they hit a...
my40.tv
Search warrant issued at Arden pawn shop for organized retail theft investigation
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A pawn shop in Arden is currently part of a theft investigation. A spokesperson for Buncombe County Sheriff's Office tells News 13 deputies issued a search warrant for Denny's Jewelry And Pawn on Tuesday as part of an organized retail theft investigation. Numerous detectives and...
my40.tv
Thefts led authorities to more than $120,000 in stolen goods at Arden pawn shop
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A series of thefts led Buncombe County Sheriff’s detectives to an area pawn shop where, on Wednesday, they confiscated a cache of stolen items. The thefts, which started in mid-July and continued through last week, happened at area Target, Lowe’s and Walmart stores. Detectives from both the sheriff's office and Asheville Police Department have connected the dots to the series of thefts, which led them to Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn in Arden on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton
The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
