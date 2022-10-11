Read full article on original website
This Could Fuel An Ethereum Rally Back To $1,700, Shorts Beware
Ethereum has almost made back the gains from previous weeks with yesterday’s upside move and could be gearing up for another push above resistance. The second cryptocurrency by market cap is following the general sentiment in the market and seeing some relief after the influence of macro forces lessened, for the time being.
Can XRP Continue To Outperform Bitcoin?
Ripple struggled to clear the $0.550 resistance against the US Dollar. XRP price is now moving lower and might drop further similar to bitcoin. Ripple faced a strong selling interest near the $0.55 zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading below $0.500 and the 100 simple moving...
Finder’s Experts Expect XRP to Spike to $3.81 by 2025 if Ripple Wins SEC Lawsuit – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News
Following the recent ethereum price predictions report, 55 crypto and fintech experts chosen by the product comparison web portal, finder.com, shared their forecasts associated with the crypto asset xrp, often referred to as ripple. Finder’s experts believe xrp could spike to $3.81 per unit by the end of 2025 if Ripple Labs wins the lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Here’s How Much ETH Is Expected To Be Burned Every Year
The Ethereum (ETH) burn was implemented with the EIP-1559 and since then, thousands of ETH have been burned and taken out of circulation. The ETH burn continues in a bid to make the cryptocurrency deflationary, and it has actually been able to achieve this in some blocks. Given the number of ETH that is being burned by the hour, here is how much ETH is expected to be burned each year.
Ripple CEO Anticipates Answer in SEC Lawsuit Over XRP in the First Half of 2023 – Regulation Bitcoin News
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says he thinks “we’ll have an answer in the first half of next year” in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit over xrp. Maintaining that xrp is not a security, the executive stressed that the case “is about the whole industry” and “Everyone acknowledges how important this is.”
Quant Holds Gains When Top Cryptos Plummet Following BTC
Despite being a lesser-known cryptocurrency, Quant has held gains while top coins, including Bitcoin, have fallen in value. The price of Quant had fallen along with the rest of the crypto market at the start of the year. However, it has slowly experienced growth since then, trading at $157 at press time. This is over 248% gain from its yearly low of $44.42 on June 17.
Binance Coin (BNB) Loses Key Support, Is $200 The Next Stop?
BNB price struggles as $270 support fail to hold, with many buyers wishing for $200 BNB. BNB price breaks below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average; this invalidates the bullish price of BNB. The price of BNB could restest $200 if the price maintains a bearish structure. Many The price...
Don’t look for another ICO, Buy Uniglo.io today. Invest in Bitcoin And Ethereum While they are dipping.
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. September is not just the last month of the quarter but also one of the finest months for investing. When the quarter ends, public companies often publish their financial performance sheet to every investor worldwide, which shakes up the market. While traditional stocks and bonds are underperforming, cryptocurrencies still proved their profitability.
Crypto users renew calls for Satoshi Nakamoto to win Nobel Memorial Prize for economics
Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts on social media platforms have reiterated their annual petition to have the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences awarded to Satoshi Nakamoto. On Oct. 10, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced three recipients of the economic prize — former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, and U.S. economists Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig — for “research on banks and financial crises.” Many crypto enthusiasts have argued for years that Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, was the most deserving candidate for the economic award, first instituted in 1968, “according to the same principles as for the Nobel Prizes that have been awarded since 1901,” according to a description from the institution.
Paypal HK Halts Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Group’s Payments Over ‘Excessive Risks’ – Bitcoin News
According to a report from a pro-democracy group in Hong Kong, Paypal HK has reportedly stopped processing payments for the League of Social Democrats (LSD). The pro-democracy group said that they were “stunned” to hear the news, and they now have “one less way [to collect donations].”
MNGO Oracle Gets Manipulated; $100 million drained from the protocol
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. An alleged group of hackers got away with $100 million by exploiting the Mango markets protocol & recent evidence diverts attention to the probable identity of the hacker. Mango Markets, a Solana-based protocol, announced recently in a...
Bitcoin Is Ultimate Freedom: Nigel Farage – Bitcoin Magazine
Any new idea automatically faces the opposition of the establishment, said former Member of the European Parliament, Nigel Farage, on a panel at Bitcoin Amsterdam on Thursday. That argument served as the introduction to Farage’s point throughout the conversation, as he drew parallels between Bitcoin and his experience pushing the then-unpopular idea of Brexit, the exit of the U.K. from the European Union.
10 Top selling NFTs Today – Trending NFT Collections fo OpenSea
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. While the crypto market is struggling to provide hope at least for the time being, the happenings in the NFT market have been fueling some optimism. As new projects are making it to top trending lists and have been successfully garnering the attention of investors.
US Lawmaker Calls on SEC to Issue Crypto Regulations — Says ‘a Formal Regulatory Process Is Needed Now’ – Regulation Bitcoin News
A U.S. senator has called on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to issue crypto regulations now “through a transparent notice-and-comment regulatory process.” He stressed that “some digital assets are securities, others may be commodities, and others may subject to a completely different regulatory regime.”. US Senator...
FATF And AML Is A War Against Bitcoin – Bitcoin Magazine
This is an opinion editorial by Stephan Livera, host of the “Stephan Livera Podcast” and managing director of Swan Bitcoin International. Financial surveillance is all around us. Every time you want to sign up with a bank, you have to show identifying documentation, be screened by their automated systems and get peppered with all kinds of questions about your job, your lifestyle and source of wealth. Oftentimes, when you go to withdraw, spend or transfer what you thought was your own money, you are subject to even more questions.
Invest In Oryen Network, Ethereum Classic, Cosmos And Decentraland And You Can Be Rich
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. High Risk – High Reward. That’s what the cryptocurrency market is all about. There’s no denying that some of the best cryptos have garnered millions for investors. And at the same time, many have lost significant amounts trying to get rich. While generating massive returns in crypto is possible, proper research is the key to achieving maximum gains. Below are some sought-after cryptos that can actually make you rich within a long time horizon!
Formula One Files 8 Trademarks for ‘F1’ Covering Wide Range of Cryptocurrency and Metaverse Products – Featured Bitcoin News
Formula One has filed eight trademark applications covering a wide range of cryptocurrency, non-fungible token (NFT), and metaverse products and services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Formula One Getting Deep Into Crypto, NFTs, Metaverse. Formula One filed eight trademark applications with the United States Patent and...
Uniswap raises $165 million to improve its web application
Decentralised crypto exchange Uniswap has raised $165 million in a latest funding round and will use the funds to invest in its web app. Uniswap, one of the leading decentralised cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced on Thursday, October 13th, that it had raised $165 million in a Series B funding round.
Clean and Green Crypto Energy Consumption Could Be the Answer
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. There is one major impediment to the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency that advocates are working to overcome. The fact that mining cryptocurrencies consume enormous – and seemingly wasteful – amounts of energy. However, two key...
MoneyLion Review 2022: Mobile Investing for Beginners
Ease of Use – 9 Savings Options – 7 Automatically round up purchases to the nearest dollar and invest the difference. Some benefits limited to Credit Builder Plus members. MoneyLion is a mobile banking application that gives customers access to financial services at lower fees than you might find at a traditional bank or brokerage firm. They offer low-cost services such as cash advances, crypto investing, and small loans to help you rebuild your credit.
