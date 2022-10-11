Best tight end in college football? Impact of Brock Bowers goes well beyond UGA football box score

Marcus Freeman had an interesting tweet on Sunday morning. The Notre Dame head coach was fresh off a 28-20 win over BYU. He took the time to try and tout his tight end Michael Mayer.

The Notre Dame junior caught 11 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. That kind of performance elicitedthe following tweet from Freeman, in which he declared Mayer the best tight end in the sport.

Mayer is an unquestionably great tight end. He’s Notre Dame’s best player and he’s likely going to hear his name called on the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft.

But best tight end in college football? Not so Brock-Bowers-in-the-open-field, my friend.

Bowers and Mayer have each found the endzone five times this season. Mayer’s have all come via touchdown catches, while Bowers has two via the air and three via the ground.

Mayer has 33 receptions on the season, while Bowers has just 25 catches in carries. But Bowers has been far more productive in his touches, totaling 460 yards. Mayer has a total of 351 all-purpose yards.

The Notre Dame tight end had his best game of the season on Bowers’ least productive effort. He had just two catches for 36 yards on the afternoon, both season-low totals.

