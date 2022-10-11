ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best tight end in college football? Impact of Brock Bowers goes well beyond UGA football box score

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqZcR_0iUTioqy00

Marcus Freeman had an interesting tweet on Sunday morning. The Notre Dame head coach was fresh off a 28-20 win over BYU. He took the time to try and tout his tight end Michael Mayer.

The Notre Dame junior caught 11 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. That kind of performance elicitedthe following tweet from Freeman, in which he declared Mayer the best tight end in the sport.

Mayer is an unquestionably great tight end. He’s Notre Dame’s best player and he’s likely going to hear his name called on the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft.

But best tight end in college football? Not so Brock-Bowers-in-the-open-field, my friend.

Bowers and Mayer have each found the endzone five times this season. Mayer’s have all come via touchdown catches, while Bowers has two via the air and three via the ground.

Mayer has 33 receptions on the season, while Bowers has just 25 catches in carries. But Bowers has been far more productive in his touches, totaling 460 yards. Mayer has a total of 351 all-purpose yards.

The Notre Dame tight end had his best game of the season on Bowers’ least productive effort. He had just two catches for 36 yards on the afternoon, both season-low totals.

Related
WSB Radio

The Rams don't believe Matthew Stafford is their problem on offense. What is?

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — When the Los Angeles Rams suffered their second straight loss last Sunday, head coach Sean McVay absolved his quarterback. “I think he’s doing everything he can,” McVay said of Matthew Stafford after the Rams managed just 10 points a week after producing only nine. “I think he needs more help.”
NFL
WSB Radio

Commanders QB Carson Wentz broke a finger in TNF, availability unknown

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is back in the news this week. Appearing to be in pain during a Thursday Night Football win against the Chicago Bears, the quarterback completed 12 of his 22 pass attempts for 99 passing yards and notably trucked Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. Now multiple Saturday reports confirm that Wentz sustained a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand specifically.
WASHINGTON, DC
WSB Radio

Packers G Jon Runyan Jr. fined $5K by his father, NFL VP of rules Jon Runyan

What's the heaviest punishment you've ever received from your parents? Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. might have you beat. The third-year player was fined $5,215 for leg-whipping an opponent during last week's game against the New York Giants in London, according to ESPN. Like every NFL player, Runyan received a letter explaining the discipline and warning further offense would mean escalating sanctions.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
